Anderson Plumbing Celebrates 100+ 5-Star Plumbing Reviews in Collin County, TX.

PRINCETON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding a Licensed plumber in Princeton, TX is essential when an unexpected pipe leaks or water heaters need repair. While supporting these urgent local needs, Anderson Plumbing has recently reached a milestone by crossing over 100 five-star customer reviews for its service operations throughout Collin County. For more than 28 years, the local contractor has served communities across the region, including McKinney, Plano, Greenville, and Prosper, TX.To maintain this level of service, their professional plumbers handle service calls across Collin County all day, providing same-day emergency plumbing for homeowners and businesses alike. After almost three decades of hands-on experience, the team has established itself as a highly trusted and reviewed plumber in Collin County.Over the years, homeowners and businesses have called Anderson Plumbing for a wide range of everyday plumbing issues, from water heater repairs and advanced slab leak detection to gas line installations and high-pressure sewer clearing. Working as a Licensed plumber in Princeton, TX , under Texas Master Plumber license #M-38294, the company's technicians ensure every repair strictly follows state safety and building codes.This milestone of 100+ five-star reviews reflects a long track record of honest communication and straightforward service. Local property owners rely on their predictable, upfront pricing when dealing with sudden plumbing or gas line issues. By handling most standard diagnostic and repair work on the initial visit, the company efficiently resolves emergencies for local clients without unnecessary delays.About Anderson Plumbing:Anderson Plumbing is an independent plumbing repair contractor based in Princeton, Texas. Delivering over 28 years of industry experience to homeowners and businesses throughout Collin County, the company specializes in water heater services, residential plumbing, drain clog removals, kitchen fixes, leak detection, burst pipes, gas plumbing, and commercial plumbing. Fully licensed and insured, Anderson Plumbing maintains a focus on reliable workmanship and transparent local service.

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