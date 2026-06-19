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Fishing Clinic for Veterans and Families (Livingston County)

Fishing Clinic for Veterans and Families (Livingston County)

DATE: 6/20/2026

START TIME: 9:00 AM

END TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Chip Holt Nature Center, Vitale Park, NY Route 20A, Lakeville, NY 14480

MORE INFORMATION LINK: 

https://www.chipholtnaturecenter.org/

Explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the Chip Holt Nature Center for veterans and their families. This FREE clinic will take place at Conesus Lake in Vitale Park on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Participants will learn the basics of fishing and fish along the shore or onboard a pontoon boat on Conesus Lake.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

Pre-registration is required for a morning (9:30 AM) or afternoon (1:00 PM) session. To register, email [email protected] with the preferred time. A freshwater fishing license is not required to participate in the clinic.

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Fishing Clinic for Veterans and Families (Livingston County)

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