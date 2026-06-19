Fishin’ for a Mission Free Learn to Fish Clinic (Orleans County)

DATE: 6/20/2026

START TIME: 8:00 AM

END TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: Glenwood Lake, Nymo Road, Medina, NY 14103

Orleans County YMCA Fishin' for a Mission is bringing the community together to catch fish for a cause on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at Glenwood Lake off Nymo Road. Participants can donate to the Strong Communities Campaign, which offers financial aid to those in need in the community, while participating in a fun educational fishing event. Those who raise the most money, and those who catch the largest fish will be entered to receive a prize by drawing (fishing rod, free one month membership).

Educators will be available to provide participants with hands-on fishing instruction and discuss proper etiquette and techniques.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

Parking and registration will be free for all in the community. A freshwater fishing license and pre-registration is not required to participate in the clinic.

For questions or more information contact the Orleans County YMCA at 585-331-7458.