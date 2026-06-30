Menopause Docu-Series Spotlights the Hidden Cost of Caring for Everyone Else
The nine-episode series documents how caregiving, business ownership and family demands shape six women’s efforts to reclaim their health in midlife.
The changes were visible, but the evening represented more than photographs, fitted dresses or physical transformations. For the women featured in the Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series, the red carpet marked the conclusion of six weeks spent confronting exhaustion, changing bodies, demanding schedules and a familiar habit shared by many women: taking care of everyone except themselves.
The independent nine-episode series, created by Rhode Island fitness professional, author and filmmaker Christina Rondeau, documents six women participating in a structured program incorporating fitness, nutrition, personal accountability, education and lifestyle changes.
The series premiered before a live audience at Academy Players on June 5, 2026, and has since been released online.
The cameras followed the participants beyond their workouts, capturing the circumstances that often made caring for themselves difficult. Their stories include business ownership, caregiving, marriage, motherhood, emotional stress and responsibilities that continue even when energy and motivation are running low.
Michelle G., an entrepreneur and founder of the travel and lifestyle business My Fresh Adventures, entered the program during a stage of life she once believed would leave her with more personal time.
Her two children were grown. The years of school calendars, practices and constantly changing family schedules were behind her. Yet Michelle found that her days were still disappearing.
Running MyFreshAdventures.com, managing her household, spending time with her husband and caring for her dogs filled the hours. She could look back at everything she had accomplished while raising two children and wonder how, with fewer schedules to manage, she still could not find time for herself.
It is a contradiction many women may recognize: the calendar becomes less crowded, but the habit of placing personal needs last remains.
During the program, Michelle began deliberately protecting time for her nutrition, movement and well-being. It required her to interrupt a routine built around work, family and responsibility.
By the night of the premiere, the shift extended beyond her physical appearance. Michelle walked the red carpet with greater confidence and the energy of someone who had finally stopped rushing past her own life.
“Michelle spent years proving that she could manage everyone else’s schedule,” Rondeau said. “What she had to learn was that her own health deserved a place on that schedule too.”
For Erin, finding that space came with a different set of challenges.
A spiritual advisor, mother, business owner and live-in caregiver, Erin remains on call around the clock while caring for an aunt in her home. Her 20-year-old child also lives at home, and Erin operates Lily Loves It, a pet food business, with her husband, Aaron, who maintains a separate full-time job.
The household also includes cats and dogs whose care is woven into an already demanding routine.
From the moment Erin wakes up, someone or something may require her attention. Meals must be prepared, animals cared for, business responsibilities handled and family needs met.
Erin found the nutritional portion of the program easier to manage. Her greater struggle was accountability. She had to attend workouts even when her home life gave her multiple reasons not to leave.
There was no dramatic clearing of her calendar and no disappearance of her responsibilities. Erin had to begin making different decisions within the same demanding life.
As the weeks progressed, she noticed changes during ordinary moments. She found herself jogging up and down the stairs instead of arriving out of breath. Her energy lasted longer throughout the day, and tasks that had previously felt draining became easier.
By the conclusion of the program, Erin appeared more energized and confident, but the most meaningful change was reflected in what her body could do.
“Erin’s life did not stop being busy,” Rondeau said. “Her progress began when she decided that accountability meant showing up even when life remained complicated.”
The series follows six participants, each entering the experience with her own history, responsibilities and expectations. Their stories are combined with educational discussions addressing concerns commonly raised by women navigating perimenopause and menopause.
Featured professionals include functional medicine practitioner Dr. Emilissa Domingo, physician Dr. Christopher Zabbo, psychotherapist Lauren Canuel and bioidentical hormone specialist Donna Zaken.
Their discussions explore hormones, nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress, emotional wellness, behavior patterns and the physical and psychological changes women may experience during midlife.
Rather than portraying menopause as one predictable experience, the series documents the differences among the participants. Some struggled with exercise. Others faced difficulties involving food, fatigue, consistency, confidence or emotional habits.
The women also discussed changes in weight, energy, body composition, sleep, mood and motivation, along with the frustration of no longer responding to routines that may have worked earlier in life.
Filming began in Rhode Island in 2025 and continued throughout the six-week program. The production combines documentary footage, participant interviews, expert discussions and moments from inside and outside the gym.
Rondeau developed the project after years of speaking with women who felt confused by the physical and emotional changes occurring during menopause. Many reported working hard without seeing familiar results. Others believed they lacked discipline while also facing changing bodies, chronic stress and years of placing themselves last.
“The women did not need another person telling them they had failed,” Rondeau said. “They needed education, support and an honest conversation about what was happening in their lives and their bodies.”
The series does not present any participant’s experience as a guaranteed outcome for another woman. Each story reflects an individual response to structured nutrition, exercise, education and accountability.
At the premiere, the audience saw more than completed episodes. They saw six women standing together after an experience that required them to become visible in their own lives again.
The Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series is now available online.
Additional information and viewing access are available at:
https://tinyurl.com/mfjrealitydocuseries
Christina Rondeau
Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
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Trailer for Menopause Fitness Journey reality docu series
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