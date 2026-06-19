Gov. Reynolds appoints Director of Iowa Department of Health and Human Services

Gov. Reynolds has accepted the resignation of Iowa Health and Human Services Director Larry Johnson, whose confirmation was blocked by Iowa Senate Democrats in April for partisan political reasons, and has appointed Kraig Paulsen, Director of the Iowa Department of Management, to also serve as Director of Iowa HHS at the pleasure of the governor.

“This is not the first time I’ve called upon Director Paulsen to help lead executive branch departments during times of transition. His experience across state government is unmatched, and I have full confidence in his ability to ensure our state’s largest agency has the leadership team required, not only to serve Iowans most in need of assistance, but also to advance strategic initiatives such as rural health transformation, cancer research, and child welfare technology improvements.”

To ensure efficient and effective operations are maintained at Iowa HHS, Director Paulsen has appointed Johnson as Principal Deputy Director of the department.

“Iowa HHS requires strong and experienced leadership at every level to ensure continuity of critical services such as Medicaid, SNAP, and child protection, and Larry Johnson is exactly that leader,” said Director Paulson. “I look forward to working closely with Principal Deputy Director Johnson to ensure Iowa’s strong commitment to our most vulnerable citizens continues as usual.”