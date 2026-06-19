What They’re Saying: Governor Moore Takes Action to Secure Intellectual Property Rights to Preakness Stakes; Preserving Maryland’s Crown Jewel for Generations to Come

Updated: Friday, June 19, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore yesterday announced the State of Maryland’s intention to secure the intellectual property rights for the Preakness Stakes and the Black Eyed Susan, securing the future of the Preakness for generations to come.

Leaders from across the state and sectors are praising the Governor’s decision, here’s what they had to say:

“Governor Moore’s decision to acquire the Preakness intellectual property ensures that Maryland will shape the future of horse racing in our state, protect the Preakness, and support the communities surrounding Pimlico,” “Given the financial terms of the current license agreement with 1/ST Racing, acquiring the intellectual property is the more fiscally responsible option, ensuring that the state owns this historic asset rather than leasing it indefinitely.” - Maryland Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman

“The Governor made the right call. I fought to include a Community Benefits Plan in the legislation authorizing the redevelopment of Pimlico because I wanted to ensure that the people of Park Heights would finally see advantages from hosting one of the most iconic sporting events in America. By keeping control of the Preakness in Maryland’s hands, we preserve our ability to keep that promise. I have worked closely with Governor Moore on the future of Pimlico and the Preakness, and this decision protects not only a treasured Maryland tradition, but also the long-term interests of the Park Heights community. The Preakness belongs in Maryland, and the economic opportunities it can create should always benefit the residents who have stood by this race for generations.” - Maryland State Delegate Malcom Ruff (41st Legislative District, Baltimore City)

“As a Delegate and member of the Pimlico Community Development Authority, I commend Governor Moore and his team for making the strategic investment to acquire the intellectual property rights to the Preakness Stakes. The Preakness is not simply a horse race. It is a globally recognized Maryland brand and an economic engine with tremendous untapped potential. Keeping ownership of these rights in Maryland gives us the ability to align one of our state’s most iconic assets with our long term economic development goals, expanding tourism, attracting private investment, supporting local businesses, creating quality jobs, and ensuring that the economic benefits are felt first in Park Heights and throughout Maryland. This is exactly how states should think about public assets, preserving them, growing their value, and using them to create lasting prosperity for the communities they call home.” - Maryland State Delegate Marlon Amprey (40th Legislative District, Baltimore City)

“The Governor’s decision demonstrates his commitment to the redevelopment of the race track and the surrounding neighborhoods,” - Maryland State Delegate Sandy Rosenberg (41st Legislative District, Baltimore City)

“Governor Moore made the right decision to secure the future of the Preakness. This is about protecting one of our state’s most important economic assets and ensuring that the historic investment being made at Pimlico delivers lasting benefits for Park Heights, Baltimore City, and communities across Maryland. By keeping the Preakness here at home, we can ensure the benefits of this investment are felt by families for generations to come—not simply preserve a historic event." - Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes (40th Legislative District, Baltimore City)

“The Preakness belongs to Maryland—plain and simple. I want to thank Governor Moore for getting the purchase of the Preakness intellectual property across the finish line. This acquisition was completed without using taxpayer dollars. This is a smart investment that protects a treasured Maryland institution while ensuring taxpayers are not footing the bill. Maryland now owns the Preakness, and with it, we control the future of one of the most iconic sporting events in America.” - Maryland State Senator J.B. Jennings (7th Legislative District, Baltimore and Harford Counties)

“Preakness is one of Maryland’s most iconic traditions and an important economic driver for our entire region. By securing ownership of the Preakness brand and keeping its future in Maryland’s hands, the state is protecting a historic asset that supports tourism, hospitality, and small businesses in Baltimore County and across Maryland. I applaud Governor Moore and our state partners for taking this important step to preserve this tradition for generations to come.” - Baltimore County Executive Klausmeier

“This decision will ensure that the Preakness and all the economic benefits that come with this historic event remain in Maryland. I commend Governor Moore for prioritizing the community revitalization efforts and job opportunities that these investments in the racing industry will provide our residents.” - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman

“Maryland’s future is built on the institutions, traditions, and cultural assets that bring people together and define who we are. By securing the intellectual property rights to the Preakness Stakes and Black-Eyed Susan Day, Maryland is preserving a treasured tradition while positioning our state for future growth. This strategic investment will help attract visitors from around the world, strengthen our tourism economy, and build upon the civic infrastructure that supports vibrant communities and economic mobility throughout Maryland. I want to congratulate the Moore-Miller administration for their focused efforts to make this a reality that will continue to live on for generations to come.” - Howard County Executive Calvin Ball

“I commend Governor Moore on securing Maryland’s rights to the Preakness. This visionary move will help preserve an important Maryland industry and highlight one of Baltimore’s best events — the Preakness— and safeguards many Maryland jobs, supports a major Maryland industry, assists the Park Heights Renaissance efforts, and helps protect Maryland farms. Over the course of my life as a Marylander, no Governor and First Lady have been such ardent supporters of our industry as Dawn and Wes Moore.” - The Maryland Jockey Club Chairman James Dresher

"This is great news for the Maryland horse industry. Governor Moore has been such a strong supporter, and this will secure the future of the Preakness and the horse industry." - Maryland Horse Breeders Association Executive Director Cricket Goodall

“As someone who has spent my career in Maryland racing and had the privilege of winning a Triple Crown Race and competing in the Preakness, I know firsthand what this race means to our sport and our community. Governor Moore’s leadership helps ensure that future generations of horsemen, fans, and Maryland families will continue to celebrate the Preakness where it belongs, right here in Maryland.” - Kentucky Derby winning trainer and Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association Board Member H. Graham Motion

“This is a defining moment for Maryland racing. We look forward to working alongside Governor Moore and the State of Maryland to build a stronger future for our industry, ensure the Preakness remains in Baltimore permanently, and leverage this historic event as a catalyst for continued investment and revitalization of a city we love.” - Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association President and The Maryland Jockey Club Board Member Katharine M. Voss

“This decision protects one of Maryland’s most valuable assets while creating long-term stability for our racing and breeding industries. We appreciate Governor Moore’s willingness to take a thoughtful, forward-looking approach that strengthens Maryland racing and safeguards the future of the Preakness for decades to come.” - Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association Vice President and The Maryland Jockey Club Board Member Timothy L. Keefe

“Governor Moore recognized a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure permanent ownership of one of Maryland’s most important cultural and economic assets. By bringing the Preakness under Maryland ownership, he has helped ensure that the benefits, growth, and legacy of this world-class event remain here for the people of Maryland. We are grateful for his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our state, and we look forward to building new partnerships that will strengthen Maryland racing, support Baltimore’s revitalization, and elevate the Preakness to even greater heights in the years ahead.” - Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association Executive Director David Richardson

“In keeping with Governor Moore’s vision, the Maryland Jockey Club is ready to further elevate the Preakness into a world-class, bucket-list event for Marylanders and racing fans worldwide. Additionally, we will work with our strategic partners on exciting new events and entertainment options leading up to Preakness weekend. We also very much look forward to collaborating with our Triple Crown partners.” - The Maryland Jockey Club President and General Manager Bill Knauf

"The Governor has made a positive and important decision for Maryland racing. It was critical to reunite the Preakness with the intellectual rights to the race.” - U.S. Jockey Club Former Chairman and Winner of the Kentucky Derby Stuart Janney

“ Maryland racing is now positioned to control its own destiny and Governor Moore deserves the utmost credit for positioning the industry and the Preakness for success by taking this decisive action. It just makes sense and the future is bright. I am confident the racing industry will be an enthusiastic partner in making the Preakness better than ever.” - Breeders Cup Former CEO Craig Fravel

“Governor Moore’s decision provides greater clarity to move from debate to delivery. As the community quarterback organization, Park Heights Renaissance is excited to continue working with state, local, and industry partners to ensure this historic investment generates lasting benefits for residents through jobs, business opportunities, community reinvestment, and the community’s share of future economic returns.” - Park Heights Renaissance, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Yolanda Jiggetts

"Governor Moore's decision reflects thoughtful leadership, a rigorous review of the facts, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and a clear commitment to Maryland's long-term interests. Throughout this process, he engaged key stakeholders and carefully considered the policy, economic, and community implications of every option. In the end, he made the right decision for Maryland, the equine industry, and the future of the Preakness. Today's action ensures that one of Maryland's most treasured traditions will remain a Maryland institution for generations to come." - Preakness Festival Board Chairman and Former Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development Secretary Christian Johansson

"The Preakness is more than a horse race. It is one of Maryland’s most iconic brands, one of its most important cultural assets, and one of the State’s strongest opportunities for long-term economic growth. Ownership ensures that the decisions shaping the future of the Preakness are made in the interest of Maryland and that the value created through public investment benefits Maryland taxpayers, businesses, workers, communities, and the equine industry. The Greater Baltimore Committee applauds Governor Wes Moore for his thoughtful leadership, due diligence, and commitment to ensuring that this decision reflects the long-term interests of the State. Acquiring the Preakness intellectual property secures one of Maryland’s signature assets and creates an opportunity to generate even greater economic value through tourism, business investment, sponsorship, job creation, and cultural activity. We look forward to working alongside the State, the Maryland Jockey Club, and partners across Maryland to help maximize this opportunity and ensure the Preakness continues to grow as a source of pride, prosperity, and economic opportunity for generations to come." - Greater Baltimore Committee President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Anthony Thomas

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