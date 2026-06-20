787 Coffee Puts Puerto Rican Farm-to-Cup Coffee on the Global Stage After Top 100 Recognition

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 787 Coffee is putting Puerto Rican coffee on the global stage after being ranked #32 among more than 4,600 coffee shops across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean by The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops.

While the ranking is a major industry milestone, for 787 Coffee the recognition represents something even bigger: a spotlight on Puerto Rican agriculture, culture, entrepreneurship, and the power of building a coffee brand from the farm up.

Founded in Puerto Rico, 787 Coffee has grown into a farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand with more than 30 locations across New York City, New Jersey, Texas, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City. The company owns and operates Hacienda Iluminada, a working coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico, where its coffee journey begins.

“Puerto Rico has always produced some of the finest coffee in the world. It was served at the Vatican and by royalty in Spain. Our farm-to-cup brand is officially ranked among the best coffee shops,” said Brandon Ivan Peña, Co-Founder and CEO of 787 Coffee.

Unlike most coffee shops, 787 Coffee is directly connected to the land. Less than 1% of coffee shops in the world own a coffee farm, and 787 Coffee is one of them. At Hacienda Iluminada, located approximately 3,000 feet above sea level in Puerto Rico’s central mountain range, coffee cherries are handpicked at peak ripeness, processed using the honey method, roasted in small batches, and delivered directly to customers and café locations.

This model gives 787 Coffee control over quality from seed to cup while allowing the brand to share a deeper story with every customer. Each cup represents Puerto Rican soil, farmers, craftsmanship, and the energy of a team determined to take the island’s coffee culture to the world.

787 Coffee’s recognition was announced during World of Coffee San Diego 2026, where coffee professionals, producers, roasters, and baristas gathered from around the globe. The ranking was determined through a dual-validation system combining over 200 professional coffee judges with more than 200,000 public votes.

The brand earned strong placements in every market where it operates, including #1 in Puerto Rico, #1 in New Jersey, #1 in El Paso, #2 in Houston, #3 in New York City, and #3 in Mexico City.

For 787 Coffee, those rankings are a reflection of both product quality and community support. The brand has built a loyal following known as its “caffeinated humans,” who continue to champion its bold flavors, vibrant stores, and unmistakable Puerto Rican identity.

“We didn’t start with a café. We started with a farm. While everyone else was buying beans, we were growing them. This award is proof that when you own the soil, you own the standard — and the world’s best judges just confirmed it,” said Peña.

As 787 Coffee continues to expand, the company remains focused on honoring the farmers, team members, and customers who helped make the recognition possible.

“Gracias agricultores. Gracias equipo. Gracias caffeinated humans for the love and support,” Peña added.

The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops is an international ranking developed by NEODRINKS in official partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association. The program evaluates coffee shops by region and is integrated into the official World of Coffee calendar.

For 787 Coffee, the ranking is not the finish line. It is another step in a larger mission to bring Puerto Rican coffee, culture, and energy to more communities around the world.

“De Puerto Rico pal’ mundo,” said Peña. “We are just getting started.”

About 787 Coffee

787 Coffee is a farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand co-founded by BrandON Ivan Peña and Sam Sepulveda. The company owns Hacienda Iluminada, a coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico, and operates more than 30 locations across New York City, New Jersey, Texas, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City. Coffee bags, subscriptions, and gift sets are available nationwide at 787coffee.com.

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