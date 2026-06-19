Navy Reserve officer, NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji to compete in historic NASCAR San Diego Race following promotion to commander

U.S. Navy Reserve officer and professional NASCAR driver Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji will compete in the NASCAR San Diego Weekend race aboard Naval Base Coronado, June 20, following his promotion to commander by Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann during race weekend.

Iwuji, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and one of NASCAR's most recognizable military ambassadors, will take part in one of NASCAR's first races held onboard an active military installation.

The promotion ceremony highlights Iwuji's unique career of military service and professional motorsports, demonstrating the opportunities available to Navy Reserve Sailors who continue serving while pursuing civilian careers at the highest levels. Iwuji transitioned from active duty to the Navy Reserve in 2017 and is the only Navy officer competing regularly at NASCAR's national level.

"Cmdr. Iwuji represents the very best of the Navy Reserve," Kohlmann said. "His success on and off the track demonstrates how Reserve Sailors continue serving our nation while bringing their talents, leadership and experience into communities across America. He is an outstanding ambassador for the Navy and a shining example of the opportunities available through service."

The Navy Reserve enables Sailors to maintain civilian careers while continuing to contribute critical skills and operational experience to the fleet. Through his visibility in professional motorsports, Iwuji has helped connect new audiences with military service and inspired future generations to consider opportunities in the Navy.

"Whether he's wearing a Navy uniform or a racing suit, Cmdr. Iwuji exemplifies the professionalism, determination and commitment to excellence that define our naval service," Kohlmann said. "He demonstrates that service to country can take many forms, and he proudly represents the Navy every time he steps onto the track."

For Iwuji, racing aboard Naval Base Coronado carries special significance as NASCAR celebrates the Navy's 250th birthday and showcases the Navy to millions of fans nationwide.

"This race is bigger than motorsports," Iwuji said. "It's an opportunity to represent the Sailors, Marines and Reservists who serve our country every day. Being promoted to commander during this historic weekend makes it even more meaningful."

NASCAR San Diego marks the first time a NASCAR national-series race has been held aboard an active military installation and serves as a centerpiece event during the Navy's 250th anniversary celebrations.