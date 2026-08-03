New Docu-Series Follows Rhode Island Nurse and Five Women Navigating Menopause and Midlife Health

Christina Rondeau at her Johnston Location

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poster for the series menopause fitness journey

Photo of Christina Rondeau with text that reads Menopause Fitness Journey

Logo for Menopause Fitness Journey

The series combines expert perspectives with six women’s experiences involving menopause, nutrition, fitness and midlife health.

I wanted women to stop guessing and start learning. The more we understand menopause, nutrition, and our changing bodies, the more power we have to create lasting change.”
— Christina Rondeau
JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a 12-hour shift caring for patients at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, nurse Jennifer Coyne arrived at the gym carrying the pressure of the entire day with her.

She was rushed, visibly frazzled, and worried about whether enough time remained to complete her workout. Like many women balancing demanding careers, family responsibilities, and personal health goals, Coyne had spent the day giving her energy to everyone else.

Trainer Christina Rondeau asked her to pause and take a breath.

She had arrived. That was what mattered. For the next hour, the focus could finally be on her.

The moment captured one of the central themes of the Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series: the difficulty many women face when attempting to prioritize their own well-being after meeting the needs of patients, coworkers, children, spouses, and families.

Coyne’s experience is one of six unscripted stories documented throughout the nine-episode series. Each participant entered the program with different circumstances, frustrations, and questions surrounding weight changes, fatigue, sleep disruption, nutrition, emotional wellness, and the physical changes associated with perimenopause and menopause.

The series follows the women through a structured six-week program created by Rondeau, a fitness expert, author, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. Cameras document not only their workouts and progress, but also the everyday moments that reveal how difficult lifestyle change can be when personal health has repeatedly been pushed aside.

Education became a central part of the program.

The participants received guidance from functional medicine practitioner Dr. Emilissa Domingo, physician Dr. Christopher Zabbo, psychotherapist Lauren Canuel, and bioidentical hormone specialist Donna Zaken. Their discussions addressed topics including hormonal changes, nutrition, sleep, stress, emotional health, weight management, movement, and the connection between daily habits and overall well-being.

Those conversations are included throughout the docu-series, allowing audiences to hear much of the same educational information the participants received in person.

Coyne’s story also examines a common source of frustration for women in midlife: working hard without understanding why familiar nutrition and exercise habits may no longer produce familiar results. As the program continues, she begins identifying patterns within her own routine and learning how nutrition, stress, recovery, and consistency may influence progress.

Her experience is presented alongside the journeys of five other women balancing careers, relationships, caregiving roles, family responsibilities, and changing health needs.

The series moves between expert discussions and real-life application. Information presented in one setting is later tested within crowded schedules, emotional moments, family meals, workouts, and the unpredictable demands of everyday life.

“The women did not need another message telling them to work harder,” said Rondeau. “They needed time to breathe, access to education, and the opportunity to understand what their bodies were experiencing. Jennifer arriving after a long hospital shift represented what so many women live every day—giving everything to others and trying to find enough energy to care for themselves.”

The Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series documents the physical, emotional, and practical realities of making personal health a priority during midlife. Through participant stories and professional perspectives, the production contributes to the growing public conversation surrounding menopause education and women’s wellness.

The nine-episode series premiered in 2026 and is currently available online.

Additional information about the Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series is available at:

https://tinyurl.com/mfjrealitydocuseries

Christina Rondeau
Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
+1 401-996-5425
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Trailer for Menopause Fitness Journey reality docu series

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Christina Rondeau
Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
+1 401-996-5425
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Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
1408 Atwood ave
Johnston, Rhode Island, 02919
United States
+1 401-996-5425
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About

About Christina Rondeau & Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness Christina Rondeau is a former professional kickboxer and boxer, and the USKBA Light Middleweight Professional Kickboxing Champion. A 5th-degree black belt master in Kenpo Karate and certified Krav Maga instructor, she brings over 35 years of expertise in martial arts, fitness, and self-defense. Christina has competed internationally with the USA Kickboxing Team (WAKO) and was featured in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League and multiple pay-per-view events. Beyond the ring, Christina is a dynamic motivational speaker, certified life coach, and accomplished author of books across multiple genres, and podcast creator. She is also a business consultant and the visionary behind several health and wellness initiatives. Christina is the founder of Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness, a leading training center in Johnston, Rhode Island, serving the community since 1990. Her gym offers transformational group kickboxing classes, martial arts training, self-defense programs, and personal coaching, on line video coaching and virtual classes. Christina remains deeply involved in every aspect of the business, delivering hands-on leadership that fuels results and community connection.

Christina Rondeaus website

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