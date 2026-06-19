NYSGC Panel Reviewing Fire Prevention Infrastructure at all NYS R...

Following the tragic fire at Saratoga Casino Hotel on June 16, 2026, a New York State Gaming Commission panel is reviewing the circumstances of the fire and all fire prevention and suppression infrastructure at horse barns at the 11 racetracks located in New York State.

“The fire at Saratoga was a terrible tragedy, and we offer our deepest condolences to the connections of the horses that were lost,” said Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer. “We are conducting an immediate, top-to-bottom review of fire prevention methods currently in place at barns and determining what more can be done to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring.”

Currently, the Commission mandates that all structures on the grounds of a racetrack comply with their host locality’s building codes, which include fire prevention and suppression measures. The Commission requires each track provide evidence of such compliance as part of their annual track license application. The horse barns at tracks operated by The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) – Saratoga Race Course, Belmont Park, and Aqueduct – are equipped with fire prevention and suppression measures.

The June 16 fire and other recent incidents have prompted the Commission to consider whether more focused action is necessary to prevent fires in barns that house racehorses across the state. The panel, led by Commissioner Martin Mack and including Commissioners Peter Moschetti and Jerry Skurnik, will examine the circumstances of the June 16 fire and conduct a systemic review of fire prevention methods. The panel will report its findings to the full Commission upon completion.

In the interim, the Commission strongly urges that all tracks ensure that smoke, fire and heat detectors and fire extinguishers are installed in each barn that does not yet have such equipment – as soon as possible.

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