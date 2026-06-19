Rep. Wozniak votes to prevent conflicts of interest in local government lobbying

State Rep. Doug Wozniak this week voted in support of legislation designed to strengthen ethics standards in local government and prevent conflicts of interest involving county officials.

House Bill 5506 would prohibit county officials from engaging in compensated lobbying activities directed at local governments outside of their official duties. The legislation aims to ensure public officials remain focused on serving the residents who elected them rather than advancing private interests for personal financial gain.

“Public office is a public trust,” said Wozniak (R-Shelby Township). “The people who elect local officials deserve to know their representatives are working on behalf of their communities, not collecting a paycheck to influence local government decisions for outside interests.”

While Michigan law regulates lobbying activities through disclosure requirements and other restrictions, current law contains no provisions specifically addressing county officials who are simultaneously serving in elected office and working as paid lobbyists.

Supporters of the legislation have raised concerns that such arrangements can create conflicts of interest and undermine public confidence in local government.

“Even the appearance of a conflict of interest can damage public confidence in government,” Wozniak said. “Residents should never have to wonder whether decisions are being made based on what is best for their community or what benefits a paying client. Good government requires transparency, accountability, and clear ethical boundaries.”

County officials would remain free to advocate on behalf of their county and constituents as part of their official responsibilities. However, they would be prohibited from accepting compensation to lobby local governments on behalf of outside interests.

Wozniak said the legislation is a commonsense reform that reinforces ethical standards and helps ensure elected officials remain accountable to the people they serve.

“Public service should never be used as a stepping stone for private influence,” Wozniak said. “This legislation helps protect the integrity of local government and strengthens public trust in the officials entrusted to serve their communities.”

The bill now advances to the Senate for further consideration.