Governor Morrisey Signs Proclamation Recognizing June 20th as West Virginia Day ...

Charleston, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey has signed a proclamation recognizing June 20, 2026, as West Virginia Day, celebrating the 163rd anniversary of West Virginia's admission to the Union and encouraging all West Virginians to reflect on the State's remarkable history while looking ahead to an even brighter future.

"As we prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday, West Virginia Day reminds us that our State's story is deeply woven into the story of our nation," said Governor Morrisey. "From the founding of our State during one of America's most challenging chapters, generations of West Virginians have shown what it means to stand for freedom."

West Virginia entered the Union on June 20, 1863, becoming the 35th state during the Civil War. The proclamation recognizes the Mountain State's ties to the American Revolution as well as Betty Zane's courageous gunpowder run.

The proclamation also recognizes the countless contributions West Virginians have made through military service, industry, agriculture, education, public service, arts and culture, and the preservation of the State's unique heritage. It celebrates the natural beauty of the Mountain State and the enduring values embodied in the State motto, Montani Semper Liberi - "Mountaineers Are Always Free."

"For 163 years, West Virginians have built a legacy of hard work, service, resilience, and determination," Governor Morrisey said. "As we honor those who came before us, we're also building a future worthy of that legacy - creating new opportunities, strengthening our communities, and ensuring the Mountain State remains a place where future generations can thrive."

As part of West Virginia's America250 celebration, Governor Morrisey encourages all West Virginians to commemorate West Virginia Day by honoring the people and events that shaped the Mountain State and by taking part in celebrations across the State as America approaches its 250th anniversary.