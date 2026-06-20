Redemption Book Cover Book Cover Redemption Her Majesty Queen Olori Atuwatse III

Queen Olori Atuwatse III Unveils Redemption: A Powerful Coffee Table Book of Faith, Purpose, and Transformation Available June 29th, 2026

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A deeply personal journey of faith, resilience, and divine purpose comes to life in Redemption, the stunning new visual anthology by Her Majesty Queen Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom.

More than a collection of breathtaking photography, Redemption is an intimate reflection on identity, purpose, leadership, and the transformative power of faith. Through a carefully curated blend of striking imagery and heartfelt narrative, Queen Olori Atuwatse III invites readers into a remarkable five-year journey that she describes as a season of spiritual renewal and personal rediscovery. Her Majesty is a creative, pushing open the heavy groaning doorway of life itself. There is an elegance in her enthusiasm.

At the heart of the book is a powerful message: that no life is beyond restoration, no dream is beyond revival, and no person is invisible in the eyes of God.

“I spent over thirty years believing a lie about who I was,” writes Queen Olori Atuwatse III. “God rewrote that story in five.”

The book chronicles a profound evolution from self-doubt to purpose-driven leadership. Through prophetic birthday portraits, personal reflections, and stories drawn from her work across communities, classrooms, gardens, and humanitarian initiatives, Redemption offers readers a rare glimpse into the life of a modern queen whose influence extends far beyond palace walls, and who lights up the world like fireworks, plunging into the sky and shattering the darkness.

The foreword, written by His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the 21st Olu of Warri, provides a moving tribute to his wife and her unwavering commitment to empowering women, strengthening communities, and creating lasting impact. His message underscores a central theme of the book: that when women are seen, supported, and empowered, entire generations benefit.

Visually, Redemption is a masterpiece. Rich with symbolism, elegant imagery, and artistic storytelling, the volume blends contemporary photography with timeless themes of grace, healing, and spiritual awakening. Every page reflects both beauty and purpose, creating an immersive experience that speaks to the heart as much as the eye.

Beyond its visual appeal, Redemption serves as an invitation. It challenges readers to reconsider the stories they tell themselves, to embrace their God-given potential, and to recognize that their greatest chapters may still lie ahead.

As Queen Olori Atuwatse III shares throughout the book, redemption is not merely about recovery—it is about becoming who you were always meant to be.

For readers seeking inspiration, encouragement, and a reminder that purpose often emerges from life’s most difficult seasons, Redemption stands as a powerful testament to faith, transformation, and hope.

Her Majesty Queen Olori Atuwatse III is the Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, a humanitarian, advocate for women and children, entrepreneur, and global leader dedicated to education, community development, and social impact. Through her numerous initiatives and philanthropic efforts, she continues to empower individuals and transform communities throughout Nigeria and beyond. Her work focuses on creating opportunities, inspiring leadership, and fostering lasting change for future generations.

The official website for Her Majesty Queen Olori Atuwatse III may be found at https://oloriatuwatseiii.com

Follow on the web:

Instagram: @oloriatuwatseiii

LinkedIn: @oloriatuwatseiii

YouTube: @oloriatuwatseiii

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