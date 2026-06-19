I-44 in downtown St. Louis to remain closed through next weekend

ST. LOUIS –Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Poplar Street Bridge will remain closed through at least next weekend.

MoDOT continues to monitor the situation where a water main break in the city near Broadway and Biddle exposed on of the bridge footings for I-44 over the roadway. MoDOT closes any bridge where the department is concerned about the safety of any traffic using that bridge.

Materials for initial plans were not readily available and would have delayed the reopening for many weeks. Metropolitan Sewer District and the city of St. Louis have moved to a different method to minimize the length of the highway closure. Initial design plans are being submitted, but it will take time to implement this plan to the extent that the department can once again safely reopen the interstate. More information will be shared as it is available.

Right now, MoDOT has closed the following as a precautionary measure:

I-44 westbound is shut down at Tucker Boulevard/ Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Traffic can take Exit 249B to Tucker or to eastbound I-70 across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, which remains open.

I-44 eastbound is shut down at the Poplar Street Bridge. Traffic can continue eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge at Exit 291A.

Eastbound I-70 express lanes are closed at Union Boulevard.

South Broadway is closed in both directions at Biddle.

From Illinois, the westbound I-64 ramp to eastbound I-44 is closed.

From Illinois, westbound Martin Luther King Bridge traffic will only have access to downtown.

The Eads bridge remains open.

During the closure, MoDOT maintenance teams have been cleaning graffiti, and maintaining drains and lighting in portions of the interstate that are not on the affected bridge.

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