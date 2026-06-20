Thompson Builders Corporation Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center

CONTRA COSTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation proudly joined the Contra Costa Fire Protection District on Friday, June 12, 2026, to celebrate the official ribbon cutting of the new Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center—a 9,034-square-foot, state-of-the-art emergency communications facility constructed by Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC).Serving as the county’s primary emergency dispatch hub, the newly completed facility provides a critical connection between the public and first responders, coordinating fire and EMS resources for more than 200,000 incidents annually across Contra Costa County. Designed and built for continuous operation, the Communications Center supports 24/7/365 emergency response services for numerous cities, agencies, and regional partners.This highly specialized, technically complex facility was built to meet the demands of modern emergency communications. It features 16 fully integrated dispatch stations, each supported by dedicated power and data infrastructure to ensure seamless, reliable, and uninterrupted operation during high-pressure emergency situations.The project also included the construction of a dedicated IT/server room and the installation of robust telecommunications systems that form the backbone of this mission-critical facility. Additional spaces include a conference room for incident coordination, administrative offices, and essential support areas designed to enhance operational efficiency.Because the Communications Center operates around the clock, the facility includes 11 dorm rooms, including an ADA-accessible dorm, along with multiple dorm restrooms to support personnel during extended and overnight shifts. A fully equipped kitchen and dedicated fitness room further support staff in their continuous operations.Built with long-term performance and reliability in mind, the facility incorporates advanced life-safety and building systems, including fire-rated construction, integrated fire alarm monitoring, smoke detection systems, and secure communications infrastructure—all designed to ensure continuous operation during critical incidents.The Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center stands as a significant investment in public safety, providing dispatch personnel with the advanced tools, secure environment, and reliable infrastructure necessary to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively—every hour of every day. Thompson Builders is proud to continue growing its portfolio of safety-related projects that support and strengthen the communities it serves.

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