Jackrabbit Technologies Wins The 2026 Vanguard Award for Innovation and Leadership in Class Management Software

2026 Revvy Vanguard Award

Jackrabbit Technologies earns The Vanguard Award for delivering innovative software that helps activity centers operate more efficiently.

We have been working with many of our clients for 20+ years, helping them streamline processes, eliminate paper, and better serve their clients.” — Mark Mahoney, CEO & Co-Founder of Jackrabbit Technologies

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackrabbit Technologies, a leading all-in-one class management software and payment processing solution for youth activity centers, has been named the recipient of The Vanguard Award at the 2026 Revvy Awards, presented by the RevTech Labs Foundation.The Vanguard Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation and creativity in their products, services, or business models. Recipients are recognized for developing groundbreaking solutions that create meaningful impact while driving progress and growth within their industry.Presented during the Revvy Awards ceremony, The Vanguard Award celebrates organizations that push boundaries, challenge conventional thinking, and create solutions that make a lasting impact.Jackrabbit Technologies was selected for its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in software solutions that help youth activity centers operate more efficiently and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Jackrabbit’s class management system supports gymnastics, swim, dance, cheer, music, and youth activity programs with tools for enrollment, scheduling, attendance tracking, billing, payments, staff management, and customer communication.“We are very excited to receive this award for technology innovation,” said Mark Mahoney, CEO and Co-Founder of Jackrabbit Technologies. “We have been working with many of our clients for 20+ years, helping them streamline processes, eliminate paper, and better serve their clients. By leveraging AI, we believe we can take all these initiatives to another level."As the needs and challenges of youth activity centers continue to evolve, Jackrabbit remains committed to developing management software that helps organizations simplify administrative tasks, improve business performance, and create better experiences for staff, students, and families. Through ongoing investment in product innovation, automation, and customer success, Jackrabbit continues to advance the future of class management software.This recognition from RevTech reinforces the Jackrabbit’s mission to empower youth activity centers with technology that streamlines operations, strengthens customer relationships and supports sustainable growth. As Jackrabbit Technologies continues to invest in innovative technology that helps youth activity centers thrive, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that simplify operations, strengthen parent engagement, and support sustainable growth.About Jackrabbit TechnologiesAs the premier provider of cloud-based management solutions for the youth activity sector, Jackrabbit Technologies supports over 17,000 gymnastics, swim, dance, and cheer programs across 35 countries. Our robust SaaS platform empowers organizations with innovative tools for enrollment, billing, and specialized portals for both staff and families. By leveraging modern technology to automate administrative tasks, Jackrabbit helps owners streamline operations and foster sustainable growth, allowing them to focus on their mission within the youth activity industry. Discover our latest updates and industry insights by visiting the Jackrabbit Technologies’ Newsroom ( https://jackrabbittech.com/newsroom/ ).For more information, visit www.jackrabbittech.com

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