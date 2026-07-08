Millions of Women Struggle Through Menopause in Silence -- New Reality Series Brings Their Stories to Light

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Logo for Menopause Fitness Journey

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Millions of women face menopause challenges. Six women opened their lives to show what’s possible on the other side.

Menopause may change a woman's body, but it doesn't have to limit her future. These women prove that transformation is possible at any stage of life.”
— Christina Rondeau
JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of women experience menopause symptoms every day, yet many suffer in silence, believing they simply have to accept weight gain, fatigue, brain fog, hot flashes, mood changes, and the feeling that they have somehow lost themselves.

A new reality docu-series is helping change that conversation.

The Menopause Fitness Journey™ follows six women as they navigate one of the most challenging and transformative stages of life. Over six weeks, viewers follow Jennifer, Michelle G., Melissa, Michelle D., Erin, and Denise as they confront the physical and emotional challenges of perimenopause and menopause while working to improve their health, confidence, and overall well-being.

These women are not actresses. They are mothers, wives, professionals, caregivers, and everyday women facing the same struggles millions of women experience every day.

Throughout the nine-episode series, viewers witness real-life challenges, emotional breakthroughs, setbacks, victories, friendships, and transformations. From hot flashes and frustration to renewed confidence and personal growth, the Menopause Fitness Journey™ offers an honest and relatable look at what women experience during this stage of life.

The series highlights a powerful message: menopause is not the end of a woman’s story. It can be the beginning of a stronger, healthier, and more confident chapter.

“I wanted women to watch this series and say, ‘That’s me.’ Because when we see ourselves in someone else’s story, we realize change is possible.”

The Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series premiered on June 5, 2026, and is currently available through a limited-time exclusive early access release before future streaming distribution.

Viewers can watch all nine episodes at:

https://tinyurl.com/mfjrealitydocuseries

Somewhere in these six stories, women may discover a little bit of themselves—and realize they are not alone.

Christina Rondeau
Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
+1 401-996-5425
email us here
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Trailer for Menopause Fitness Journey reality docu series

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Christina Rondeau
Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
+1 401-996-5425
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Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
1408 Atwood ave
Johnston, Rhode Island, 02919
United States
+1 401-996-5425
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About Christina Rondeau & Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness Christina Rondeau is a former professional kickboxer and boxer, and the USKBA Light Middleweight Professional Kickboxing Champion. A 5th-degree black belt master in Kenpo Karate and certified Krav Maga instructor, she brings over 35 years of expertise in martial arts, fitness, and self-defense. Christina has competed internationally with the USA Kickboxing Team (WAKO) and was featured in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League and multiple pay-per-view events. Beyond the ring, Christina is a dynamic motivational speaker, certified life coach, and accomplished author of books across multiple genres, and podcast creator. She is also a business consultant and the visionary behind several health and wellness initiatives. Christina is the founder of Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness, a leading training center in Johnston, Rhode Island, serving the community since 1990. Her gym offers transformational group kickboxing classes, martial arts training, self-defense programs, and personal coaching, on line video coaching and virtual classes. Christina remains deeply involved in every aspect of the business, delivering hands-on leadership that fuels results and community connection.

Christina Rondeaus website

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