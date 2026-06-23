Upwing Energy Achieves ISO 14068-1:2023 Carbon Neutrality Certification

Achievement Demonstrates Measurable Emissions Reductions and Reinforces Upwing's Commitment to Providing Sustainable Energy Solutions

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upwing Energy, gas tech innovator and service company, today announced it has been independently certified as a carbon neutral organization in accordance with ISO 14068-1:2023, Climate Change Management – Transition to Net Zero – Part 1: Carbon Neutrality. The certification, awarded by DEKRA Certification, Inc,, an accredited third-party verification body, positions Upwing as a recognized leader in responsible climate action within the oil and gas equipment and services sector.The certification covers Upwing Energy's global operations and facilities and confirms that the company's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been comprehensively quantified, reduced and offset in full compliance with the requirements of the ISO 14068-1 standard.Published in November 2023 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 14068-1 is the internationally recognized successor to PAS 2060 and establishes a rigorous, science-aligned framework for demonstrating carbon neutrality. The standard requires organizations to quantify all material GHG emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3; implement and maintain a documented carbon reduction pathway aligned with science-based targets; continually reduce emissions until only residual amounts remain; offset all emissions with verified, high-quality carbon credits and undergo independent third-party verification to confirm conformance to the standard.By attaining this certification, Upwing Energy has further solidified its position as a responsible energy innovator dedicated to minimizing environmental impact and contributing to a sustainable future.The company's Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) is a first-of-its-kind, electrically driven compression system that boosts the production and recoverability of existing natural gas wells. The SCS eliminates methane leaks associated with traditional compressors and creates access to previously inaccessible gas, materially reducing the need to drill new wells while meeting energy demand.Upwing Energy’s achievement reflects the company’s broader vision to lead the energy sector toward more sustainable practices while delivering reliable and secure energy to power our modern daily lives.“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts in promoting environmental stewardship across our value chain,” said Kuo-Chiang Chen, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Upwing Energy. “Achieving ISO 14068-1:2023 certification underscores our ongoing initiatives to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and support our clients in meeting their climate objectives.”For more information about Upwing Energy’s ISO 14068-1:2023 certification and the SCS’s environmental benefits, please visit https://www.upwingenergy.com/impact/environmental About Upwing EnergyUpwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, a recognized industry leader in high-speed systems, supplying high-speed permanent magnet motors and generators, magnetic bearings and variable speed drives (VSDs) over the past two decades to a wide variety of industries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.upwingenergy.com About DEKRAFounded in 1925, DEKRA is one of the world’s leading expert organizations in safety, security and sustainability. With more than 48,000 employees in around 60 countries, DEKRA is committed to ensuring safety on the road, at work, and at home. In North America, DEKRA provides automotive, industrial, and regulatory services, including product testing, certification, inspection, audits, and sustainability solutions. For more information, visit https://www.dekra.us

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