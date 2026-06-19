Đurić Confers with Croatian Foreign Minister Grlić Radman in Subotica

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today in Subotica with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlić Radman, to discuss bilateral relations, developments in the Western Balkans, and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Đurić emphasized that relations with neighbouring Croatia, as well as with all of Serbia’s neighbors, are of immense importance to Serbia, underscoring that the country remains committed to their further advancement through an open and substantive dialogue. He noted that certain outstanding issues are serious and complex, but stressed that, by taking into account shared needs and interests, there is room for a constructive approach and the identification of mutually acceptable solutions.

The Minister added that it is essential to avoid the politicization of outstanding issues and to focus instead on achieving tangible results through institutional and bilateral mechanisms, including the revitalization of the work of certain commissions tasked with addressing unresolved matters.

The interlocutors also discussed the need to convene a new meeting of the national coordinators responsible for outstanding issues. Đurić described the meeting of national coordinators held in October 2024 as an important and positive step, noting that it provided an opportunity for both sides to present their positions and consider proposals for further measures aimed at narrowing differences and enhancing the work of the joint commissions.

Speaking about European integration, Đurić reiterated that membership in the European Union remains a strategic objective of the Republic of Serbia. He emphasized that the swift integration of the Western Balkans into the EU would provide a strong impetus for the prosperity and stability of both the region and Europe as a whole. He further noted that the European perspective of the region serves as an important incentive for strengthening cooperation and overcoming outstanding issues.

The ministers also discussed the position of national minorities. Đurić stressed that both countries share a responsibility to continuously work toward improving the status of national minority communities, emphasizing that their rights and well-being constitute an important bridge for cooperation and closer ties between the two countries.