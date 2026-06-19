Đurić: The Government of Serbia Will Make Additional Efforts to Improve Relations with Croatia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić addressed a formal ceremony in Subotica this evening marking the Day of the Croatian Community in Serbia, which he attended together with his Croatian counterpart, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman. On that occasion, he stated that the Serbian and Croatian peoples, despite a complex and turbulent history, share a responsibility to build a better future and write new chapters in their mutual relations, founded on cooperation and genuine respect.

Congratulating the Croatian community in Serbia on the occasion of its holiday, Minister Đurić underlined that members of the Croatian people have every right to be proud of their identity, culture, tradition, language and faith, as these are precisely the values that provide peoples with a secure future in times of global challenges.

He stated that mutual respect had marked the talks held during the day and stressed that, in the coming period, the Government of Serbia would make additional efforts to further improve relations with the Republic of Croatia.

Đurić emphasized that Serbia would continue to treat the Croatian community in our country with care and respect, while at the same time welcoming the efforts of the Croatian Government to support the Serbian community in Croatia.

He noted that it was necessary to discuss all remaining outstanding issues openly and to work together to resolve problems and improve the position of members of both national communities.

According to him, the Croatian community in Serbia and the Serbian community in Croatia constitute an important bridge of cooperation between the two countries, while the cooperation agreement concluded by these communities three years ago represents a significant step towards building trust and good relations. He expressed confidence that, through dedicated work, it is possible to ensure that all citizens feel safe and equal, and that diversity is regarded as a value to be jointly celebrated.

The Minister thanked all those in Serbia who nurture Croatian culture, tradition and customs, as well as members of the Serbian community in Croatia who preserve their national identity. He extended special thanks to Minister Gordan Grlić Radman, noting that work on improving Serbian-Croatian relations is not always the easiest path politically, but that it is undoubtedly in the interest of both peoples and both states.

The head of Serbian diplomacy wished the members of the Croatian community a joyful celebration of their holiday, with pride, as guardians of their identity and as citizens of Serbia.