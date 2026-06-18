Iran: ICRC delivers 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to support emergency response

The shipment included medical items for first-aid disaster response, as well as a range of personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to protect first responders during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.

The consignment comprises items donated by the ICRC alongside humanitarian supplies contributed by other members of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, with the ICRC providing logistical support and coordination.

The shipment was formally handed over on 15 June during a ceremony at the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Rescue and Relief Organization (RARO).

“This delivery forms part of the ICRC’s continued support to its long-standing partner in Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and reflects the strong partnership between our two organizations in addressing humanitarian needs,”

said Vincent Cassard, head of the ICRC delegation in Iran.

He added that further humanitarian assistance and support for the IRCS are planned in the coming months.

The supplies delivered through this donation will support rescue and relief operations and help replenish emergency stocks used during the recent hostilities.

This latest shipment follows two earlier humanitarian donations, including the ICRC’s delivery of 176 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to the IRCS in April 2026.

These contributions reflect a shared commitment to supporting humanitarian action in Iran, with additional assistance expected to be delivered in the months ahead.