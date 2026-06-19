ICRC Advances Efforts to Adopt African Union Declaration to Strengthen IHL on the Continent

Addressing an open session convened during the 1350th sitting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) Mr Bruce Biber, ICRC Head of Delegation to the AU, called on participants to amplify their voices on global platforms to integrate IHL into policy and legal frameworks.

The PSC, as the AU’s primary decision-making body on conflict prevention, management, and resolution, regularly convenes open sessions to bring together AU member states, regional organizations, humanitarian actors, and international partners. Against this backdrop, ICRC was among a few humanitarian organizations invited to brief the Open Session on IDPs, Refugees and Humanitarian Assistance in Africa on 2 June 2026.

These sessions provide a vital platform to exchange views, shape collective responses, and strengthen continental action on peace and security challenges. They also serve to advance critical norms, including the protection of civilians and respect for IHL during armed conflict . In this session, the ICRC, as the premier guardian and advocate for adherence to the rules of war, has been invited to deliver a briefing.

“The distinction between military objectives and vital infrastructure, combatants and non-combatants, is becoming increasingly blurred, leading to attacks on civilians, health facilities, schools, and water supply systems,” Biber said.

He also highlighted the growing challenges of restricted humanitarian access, attacks on aid workers, and atrocities committed in full view of the international community.

Mr. Biber emphasized that IHL, a body of law with universal acceptance, is deeply aligned with Africa's traditions and moral values. He urged Africa, as one of the continents most affected by armed conflict, to take a leading role in global advocacy for IHL. “Respect for International Humanitarian Law not only reduces human suffering and saves lives; it also preserves civilian property and essential infrastructure.” he stated.