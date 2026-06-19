Trump Administration Delivers 13 Straight Months of Zero Releases at the Border

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced 13 consecutive months of zero releases at the border, continuing the unprecedented trend of historically low border crossings.

“Thirteen straight months of ZERO releases at the border. Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, we are delivering the most secure border in American history,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “The days of catch and release are over. We are enforcing the nation’s laws and quickly sending illegal aliens back to their home countries, ensuring the safety and sovereignty of our nation.”

The sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions—now at levels not seen in over three decades—shows the profound impact of robust enforcement policies. With daily apprehensions dramatically reduced from the previous administration, the border remains more secure than at any point in history.

“This milestone, coupled with historically low illegal crossings, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to securing our nation. Our robust enforcement policies are working, and we are delivering unprecedented results in border security, drug interdiction, and trade enforcement,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “These sustained successes are a testament to our strategic approach and the vital support we receive, thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin.”

Below is a snapshot of May’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings in May remained historically low:

Southwest border apprehensions were 94% lower than under Biden: The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in May ( 9,998 ) were 94% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration and 96% below its peak. These numbers are less than what was apprehended in just three days in May 2024.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in May ( ) were lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration and below its peak. These numbers are less than what was apprehended in just three days in May 2024. Daily average apprehensions drastically reduced: The Border Patrol’s average number of apprehensions per day along the southwest border in May ( 323 ) was 94% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than a single hour during the height of the Biden administration.

The Border Patrol’s average number of apprehensions per day along the southwest border in May ( ) was lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than a single hour during the height of the Biden administration. Fiscal year to date apprehensions historically low: Total Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border this fiscal year through May are 26% lower than just one month on average from FYs 1992 through 2024.

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

CBP remains on the frontline against drug smuggling, seizing dangerous narcotics before they reach American communities.

Significant Increase in Seizures: Nationwide in May, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 32% from May 2024.

Nationwide in May, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased from May 2024. Fentanyl Seizures Up: Fentanyl seizures increased 72% from April 2026, with 795 pounds seized in May 2026.

Fentanyl seizures increased from April 2026, with pounds seized in May 2026. Marijuana Seizures Soar: CBP seized an average of 37,033 pounds of marijuana per month for the last four months. This is 61% higher than the 14,500-pound average in FY 2024 during the Biden Administration.

CBP seized an average of pounds of marijuana per month for the last four months. This is higher than the 14,500-pound average in FY 2024 during the Biden Administration. Fiscal Year Drug Seizures: CBP has seized 56% more drugs this fiscal year through May than it seized during the same period of FY 2024.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Trade and Tariff Enforcement

CBP plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade law and supporting economic security.

$321 billion in imports processed in May 2026.

in imports processed in May 2026. $23 billion in duties identified for collection.

Protecting Consumers and Supply Chains

CBP continues to safeguard the American economy by targeting forced labor and counterfeit goods.

In May, CBP stopped 247 shipments valued at more than $44 million for potential forced labor violations.

shipments valued at more than for potential forced labor violations. CBP seized a quantity of 2 million counterfeit goods valued at over $400 million.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In May, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 6,018 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products.

emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products. CBP conducted 108,807 positive passenger inspections and issued 840 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

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