ICE Asks Sanctuary Politicians in New York to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl

As of December 1, 2025, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in New York to not release from jail an illegal alien who has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in Huntington.

According to local reporting, the assault happened on June 6, 2026, while the girl was walking home. Aureliano Antonio Melendez Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, allegedly approached her and asked for her phone number. After she refused, he forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her. She eventually managed to break free and called 911 as she ran from him, even while he was still pursuing her. Police arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

Aureliano Antonio Melendez Reyes

Reyes is now charged with rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

“This monster is charged with rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child after he raped a 16-year-old girl who was walking home,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This sexual predator NEVER should have been in our country and able to prey on this innocent girl. DHS is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and her fellow sanctuary politicians in New York to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail and to turn him over to ICE. New York sanctuary politicians must not release criminals from jail into New York communities.”

Reyes illegally entered the country at an unknown date and location. On July 10, 1998, a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Reyes a final order of removal.

As of December 1, 2025, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20, 2025. The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses.

As of December 1, 2025, 7,113 aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction have an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

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