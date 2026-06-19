WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Public Safety Threats Including Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Violent Assailants

8 out of 10 Americans SUPPORT ICE law enforcement removing criminal illegal aliens from our country

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for murder and kidnapping during carjacking, aggravated sexual assault on a victim less than 13 years old, attempted sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, sexual assault, and assault, among other heinous crimes.

“Day in and day out, the brave men and women of ICE are putting their lives on the line to remove murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, violent assailants, and other public safety threats from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. We will continue to deliver on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to arrest criminal illegal aliens and get them out of our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jesus Madrigal-Arroyo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder and kidnapping during carjacking in Santa Cruz, California.

Victor Enamorado, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for aggravated sexual assault on a victim less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of a child – sexual contact, and distributing or dispensing controlled dangerous substances near or on school property in Paterson, New Jersey.

Julio Alberto Granados-Elias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted sexual assault of a child under 14 years old in Clark County, Nevada.

Juan Lajara-Mercado, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for sexual assault in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Jean Louis, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted for assault, larceny, burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon in Mineola, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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