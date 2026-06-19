WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Predators, Rapists, and Other Violent Criminals

If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for child sexual abuse, rape, cruelty to children, and other crimes.

“Yesterday, our best of the best ICE law enforcement officers arrested criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, rapists, and child abusers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst. America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Mario Ramos-Meza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and continuous sexual abuse of child in Los Angeles, California.

Juan Magdaleno-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Stockton, California.

Juan Palomo-Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for rape and possess controlled drug with intent to distribute in Columbus, Ohio.

Irvin Enoc Sosa-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and abuse/cruelty/neglect of child in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Eliseo Garcia-Gordillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for aggravated sexual battery in Prince William County, Virginia.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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