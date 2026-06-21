Six Women Navigate Menopause, Wellness and Midlife Change in New Reality Docu-Series
From hot flashes to nutrition setbacks, six women document the realities of menopause and lifestyle change over six weeks.
Between careers, caregiving, family obligations, and household demands, personal health can quietly move to the bottom of the list. At the same time, changes in sleep, energy, weight, concentration, mood, and confidence can make daily life increasingly difficult to navigate.
Christina Rondeau’s Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series brings those often-overlooked experiences to the screen through the stories of six women participating in a structured six-week health and wellness program.
The nine-episode series documents the participants as they balance work, family responsibilities, personal challenges, and the physical and emotional changes commonly associated with perimenopause and menopause.
Rather than presenting a polished or scripted version of midlife, the series captures frustration, exhaustion, uncertainty, humor, friendship, accountability, and the gradual process of creating new habits.
Throughout the program, the women receive education related to nutrition, movement, mindset, wellness, and lifestyle practices while working toward individual health goals. Their experiences reflect concerns frequently expressed by women during midlife, including disrupted sleep, reduced energy, changing body composition, brain fog, hot flashes, mood fluctuations, and difficulty prioritizing personal well-being.
Created by fitness expert, author, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur Christina Rondeau, the project was developed to expand the public conversation surrounding menopause beyond symptoms alone.
“The physical changes are only part of the story,” said Rondeau. “Many women are also carrying careers, families, caregiving responsibilities, and years of putting everyone else first. This series gives those experiences a voice.”
The docu-series also examines the role of community, consistency, education, and support as the participants move through the six-week program. Their stories highlight the realities of making lifestyle changes while managing the demands of everyday life.
The project culminated with a red-carpet premiere on June 5, 2026, recognizing the participants, production team, and community members involved in the series.
The Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series is currently available online.
Additional information about the series is available at:
https://tinyurl.com/mfjrealitydocuseries
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Trailer for Menopause Fitness Journey reality docu series
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