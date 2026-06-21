Six Women Navigate Menopause, Wellness and Midlife Change in New Reality Docu-Series

Photo of Christina Rondeau with text that reads Menopause Fitness Journey

Logo for Menopause Fitness Journey

poster of girls walking arm and arm on a beach towards the ocean with text that reads menopause fitness journey

poster for the series menopause fitness journey

six ladies locked arms in black dresses walking and laughing together

ladies of the series walking together laughing

From hot flashes to nutrition setbacks, six women document the realities of menopause and lifestyle change over six weeks.

So many women feel like they've lost themselves during menopause. This series shows they are not alone -- and that it's never too late to take back their health, confidence, and happiness.”
— Christina Rondeau
JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The calendar is full. The household is running. The workday may be over, but for many women in midlife, the responsibilities never seem to stop.

Between careers, caregiving, family obligations, and household demands, personal health can quietly move to the bottom of the list. At the same time, changes in sleep, energy, weight, concentration, mood, and confidence can make daily life increasingly difficult to navigate.

Christina Rondeau’s Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series brings those often-overlooked experiences to the screen through the stories of six women participating in a structured six-week health and wellness program.

The nine-episode series documents the participants as they balance work, family responsibilities, personal challenges, and the physical and emotional changes commonly associated with perimenopause and menopause.

Rather than presenting a polished or scripted version of midlife, the series captures frustration, exhaustion, uncertainty, humor, friendship, accountability, and the gradual process of creating new habits.

Throughout the program, the women receive education related to nutrition, movement, mindset, wellness, and lifestyle practices while working toward individual health goals. Their experiences reflect concerns frequently expressed by women during midlife, including disrupted sleep, reduced energy, changing body composition, brain fog, hot flashes, mood fluctuations, and difficulty prioritizing personal well-being.

Created by fitness expert, author, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur Christina Rondeau, the project was developed to expand the public conversation surrounding menopause beyond symptoms alone.

“The physical changes are only part of the story,” said Rondeau. “Many women are also carrying careers, families, caregiving responsibilities, and years of putting everyone else first. This series gives those experiences a voice.”

The docu-series also examines the role of community, consistency, education, and support as the participants move through the six-week program. Their stories highlight the realities of making lifestyle changes while managing the demands of everyday life.

The project culminated with a red-carpet premiere on June 5, 2026, recognizing the participants, production team, and community members involved in the series.

The Menopause Fitness Journey™ Reality Docu-Series is currently available online.

Additional information about the series is available at:
https://tinyurl.com/mfjrealitydocuseries

Christina Rondeau
Rondeaus Kickboxing
+1 401-996-5425
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Trailer for Menopause Fitness Journey reality docu series

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Christina Rondeau
Rondeaus Kickboxing
+1 401-996-5425
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Rondeau's Kickboxing and Fitness
1408 Atwood ave
Johnston, Rhode Island, 02919
United States
+1 401-996-5425
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About

About Christina Rondeau & Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness Christina Rondeau is a former professional kickboxer and boxer, and the USKBA Light Middleweight Professional Kickboxing Champion. A 5th-degree black belt master in Kenpo Karate and certified Krav Maga instructor, she brings over 35 years of expertise in martial arts, fitness, and self-defense. Christina has competed internationally with the USA Kickboxing Team (WAKO) and was featured in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League and multiple pay-per-view events. Beyond the ring, Christina is a dynamic motivational speaker, certified life coach, and accomplished author of books across multiple genres, and podcast creator. She is also a business consultant and the visionary behind several health and wellness initiatives. Christina is the founder of Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness, a leading training center in Johnston, Rhode Island, serving the community since 1990. Her gym offers transformational group kickboxing classes, martial arts training, self-defense programs, and personal coaching, on line video coaching and virtual classes. Christina remains deeply involved in every aspect of the business, delivering hands-on leadership that fuels results and community connection.

Christina Rondeaus website

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