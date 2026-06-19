Reflecting Back, Looking Forward: Mayor Demings Reflects on Eight Years of Progress in Final State of the County

19 June, 2026 Business

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings delivered his final State of the County on June 5, reflecting on nearly eight years of growth, resilience and investment while outlining a vision for the future of Orange County.

Speaking before community leaders, residents and elected officials, Mayor Demings highlighted accomplishments achieved during his administration and emphasized the importance of continuing to invest in public safety, affordable housing, economic development, transportation and community care.

“During my two terms, Orange County has experienced remarkable growth, strengthened and diversified its economy, and faced moments that tested us all,” he said. “Together, we’ve delivered essential services, protected our quality of life, and planned not just for today, but for generations to come.”

Since taking office in 2018, Orange County’s population has grown by nearly 200,000 residents to almost 1.6 million people. During that time, the County maintained Fitch’s highest Triple-A credit rating while continuing to rank among the lowest countywide operating tax rates in Florida.

Public Safety Remains a Top Priority Distributed more than 6 million pieces of personal protective equipment, tested nearly 800,000 residents, and administered 1.7 million vaccine doses during the pandemic.

Invested $23 million in the Orlo Vista Flood Mitigation Project following Hurricane Ian.

Allocated $18.5 million to the Coalition for the Homeless and $15 million to United Against Poverty through federal disaster recovery funding.

Built six new fire stations and a state-of-the-art fire rescue training facility.

Responded to a combined 1.34 million calls for service through the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire Rescue.

Affordable Housing Remains a Pressing Issue Created the Housing for All Trust Fund, a locally controlled initiative backed by a $160 million commitment over 10 years to create and preserve affordable, workforce, and attainable housing.

Implemented the Ready, Set, Orange accessory dwelling unit initiative.

Donated surplus County-owned lots for affordable housing development.

Economic Development Driven by Sports, Tourism, Innovation, and Technology Welcomed 76.7 million visitors in 2025.

Generated a record $384 million in Tourist Development Tax revenue, driven by convention travel and theme park expansions.

Hosted 185 major Orange County Convention Center events that generated an estimated $5 billion in economic impact.

Earmarked $25 million in Tourist Development Tax funding to incentivize film and television production.

Was selected as one of four global cities to host the Olympic Qualifying Series.

Transportation Investments Takes Shape Allocated $100 million over five years to the Accelerated Transportation Safety Program.

Completed 29 miles of sidewalks, improved 49 miles of roadways, and installed 52 new bus shelters through the program.

Enhanced LYNX bus service by increasing operational frequency.

Community Care Drives Progress Invested $100 million through Green PLACE to preserve environmentally sensitive lands, protecting nearly 28,000 acres.

Expanded the parks system to 114 parks, welcoming approximately 16 million visitors annually.

Invested $31 million in arts and culture, representing one of the largest public investments in the nation.

Increased annual youth services funding by $20 million, contributing to measurable decreases in juvenile arrests and teen pregnancies, while increasing high school graduation rates.

Installed the largest floating solar array in the Southeastern United States at the Southern Regional Water Supply Facility, offsetting 25% of its annual energy consumption.

Orange County has prioritized partnerships aimed at expanding affordable and workforce housing, strengthening public safety, and implementing a customer-first approach to support local businesses. Continued investments in transportation infrastructure, green spaces, and natural resources have improved mobility while helping protect the environment and maintain residents’ quality of life.

As he concluded his final State of the County, Mayor Demings reflected on the partnerships that have shaped Orange County’s progress and expressed confidence in the future.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Mayor,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”

Demings closed with a message that has become a hallmark of his administration:

“The best is yet to come.”