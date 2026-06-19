Reflecting Back, Looking Forward: Mayor Demings Reflects on Eight Years of Progress in Final State of the County
19 June, 2026Business
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings delivered his final State of the County on June 5, reflecting on nearly eight years of growth, resilience and investment while outlining a vision for the future of Orange County.
Speaking before community leaders, residents and elected officials, Mayor Demings highlighted accomplishments achieved during his administration and emphasized the importance of continuing to invest in public safety, affordable housing, economic development, transportation and community care.
“During my two terms, Orange County has experienced remarkable growth, strengthened and diversified its economy, and faced moments that tested us all,” he said. “Together, we’ve delivered essential services, protected our quality of life, and planned not just for today, but for generations to come.”
Since taking office in 2018, Orange County’s population has grown by nearly 200,000 residents to almost 1.6 million people. During that time, the County maintained Fitch’s highest Triple-A credit rating while continuing to rank among the lowest countywide operating tax rates in Florida.
Public Safety Remains a Top Priority
Affordable Housing Remains a Pressing Issue
Economic Development Driven by Sports, Tourism, Innovation, and Technology
Transportation Investments Takes Shape
Community Care Drives Progress
Orange County has prioritized partnerships aimed at expanding affordable and workforce housing, strengthening public safety, and implementing a customer-first approach to support local businesses. Continued investments in transportation infrastructure, green spaces, and natural resources have improved mobility while helping protect the environment and maintain residents’ quality of life.
As he concluded his final State of the County, Mayor Demings reflected on the partnerships that have shaped Orange County’s progress and expressed confidence in the future.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Mayor,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”
Demings closed with a message that has become a hallmark of his administration:
“The best is yet to come.”
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