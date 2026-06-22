American Blonde's New Music Video For “Mississippi Moonshine” Out Today

American Blonde (standing shot) Credit: Chrissy Nix

American Country Network Premiered This Morning

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Blonde ’s new music video for “Mississippi Moonshine” premiered this morning on American Country Network. Filled with urgent dark energy, the video ricochets from time and place with precision. From greyscale to super-saturated color, and from live to studio performances, the clip punches the message through. “Mississippi Moonshine” shows you can take the woman out of the Delta but you can’t take the Delta out of her. Resonant, powerful, bluesy and bold, it’s a story waiting to be told. Fans can hear about it directly from Mississippi-born American Blonde founders Nata and Tinka Morris The “Mississippi Moonshine” single (written by Nata Morris and Cliff Downs) was produced by Grammy-nominee and Cage The Elephant founding member Lincoln Parish and performed by Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals).American Blonde has received recent coverage from Delta News , MusicRow, Morning Hangover, Billboard, Country Insider, Center Stage Magazine, Celebrity Access, Americana Highways, Country On Deck, and Breakin’ Indies Country Countdown.Catch American Blonde on the road this summer:June 25 - Cleveland, MS - Grammy Museum MississippiJuly 16 - Nashville, TN - Eastside BowlJuly 24 - Biloxi, MS - Ground Zero Blues ClubJuly 31 - Huntsville, AL - The Open BottleAug 14 - Savannah, GA - Barrelhouse SouthStay Social with AMERICAN BLONDE:Website: www.americanblondemusic.com Twitter: @americanblndeInstagram (Band): @americanblondemusicTik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@americanblnde YouTube: www.youtube.com/americanblonde FB: https://www.facebook.com/americanblnde ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDEAmerican Blonde is a Mississippi-born band, fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, that is redefining modern Country by crafting a bold fusion of Rock, Soul and Southern storytelling. They began their musical journey as the teenage sister trio, Southern Halo, and gained attention through television appearances, major festival stages, UK tours, and as finalists in the Ryman Auditorium’s artist programs. Entering a new era, American Blonde’s current lineup reflects their evolution into a full-band identity featuring Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals). The group is excited to be working with Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish to craft their most ambitious project to date. With their return, American Blonde is not just resuming the conversation, they are now directing it.

American Blonde - "Mississippi Moonshine" video

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