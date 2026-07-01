Craters & Freighters Austin Expands Operations with New State-of-the-Art Facility in Buda, Texas

New Buda facility expands capacity for custom crating, industrial packaging and specialty logistics serving Austin, San Antonio and Central Texas.

With increased space, advanced equipment, and a prime location, we are well-positioned to handle complex projects and continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect.” — Russ Connelly, Owner of Craters & Freighters Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRATEGIC EXPANSION INCREASES CAPACITY FOR SPECIALIZED LOGISTICS AND INDUSTRIAL CRATING PROJECTS

Craters & Freighters Austin is proud to announce the opening of its new, expanded warehouse and production facility located at 180 Tecon Cove, Buda, TX 78610. This strategic move reinforces the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving customers across Central Texas with enhanced capacity, operational efficiency, and advanced technical capabilities.

Situated just 20 miles south of Austin and approximately 65 miles north of San Antonio, the new facility is ideally positioned to support the region’s booming manufacturing and technology sectors. This central location allows Craters & Freighters Austin to better serve a wide range of industries requiring custom crating, packaging, and shipping solutions.

The new facility features a 15,000-square-foot warehouse on a 4-acre property, including an expansive 120,000 square feet of concrete yard space. This substantial outdoor area provides ample room for staging complex shipments, handling large-scale industrial projects, and accommodating oversized equipment with precision and safety.

Designed for high-performance production, the warehouse is fully equipped with advanced machinery, including a beam saw, upcut saws, a dust collection system, sonic welder, rivet machine, adhesive applicators, and a complete dry air system. These capabilities ensure precision-engineered packaging solutions tailored to protect valuable, fragile, and sensitive items throughout their journey.

“This new facility represents a significant investment in our ability to serve customers throughout the Austin and San Antonio regions,” said Russ Connelly of Craters & Freighters Austin. “With increased space, advanced equipment, and a prime location, we are well-positioned to handle complex projects and continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect.”

Craters & Freighters Austin specializes in end-to-end logistics for industries including technology, oil and gas, medical equipment, aerospace, and fine art. This expansion underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer success.

For more information about Craters & Freighters Austin and its services, please visit www.cratersandfreightersaustin.com

ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS AUSTIN

Craters & Freighters provides custom crating, packaging, and specialty shipping solutions for high-value and difficult-to-ship assets. With locations across the United States, the company offers engineered protection and coordinated transportation solutions for businesses and individuals alike.

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