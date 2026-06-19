Home Newsroom AG Labrador Shares Defective and Hazardous Product Recall List for June 2026

BOISE, ID — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador released a list of 24 hazardous products subject to a federal recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for the month of June. These recalled items include anything from household appliances and toys, to clothing, furniture, and motorized sporting goods.

“The global marketplace gives Idaho consumers more choices than ever, but it also brings real risks when safety standards aren’t met,” said Attorney General Labrador. “These 24 recalls cover products families use every day, from children’s sleepwear to pool drains to baby bottles. Check this list, check your home, and take action.”

