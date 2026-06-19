GFT Technologies Appoints Content Digital Agency (CDA) as Strategic Digital Media Partner for Global Campaigns

STUTTGART, GERMANY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFT Technologies, a pioneer in Digital Transformation has officially signed Content Digital Agency CDA ) as its Digital Media Agency to lead its upcoming global growth and digital advertising initiatives.Building on CDA’s established track record of managing high impact campaigns for European and UK clients over the past few years, this landmark partnership marks a major milestone for both organizations. Under the new mandate, CDA will spearhead comprehensive digital advertising strategies across multiple high growth markets, including:● Europe and UK● North America● South America● Asia"As GFT continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in digital transformation, selecting the right media partner was a critical decision," said Zaid Basheer, Director Global Programs & Campaigns. "CDA stood out through its strategic thinking, international execution capabilities, and proven track record of delivering results. We are confident this partnership will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth and market presence worldwide.""Partnering with GFT is a milestone moment for Content Digital Agency," said Founder Zubin Nalawalla. "As one of the most credible and transformative businesses in the world, GFT’s trust in CDA is both humbling and inspiring. We look forward to a deeply successful, collaborative partnership." CDA will deploy a data driven approach leveraging localized digital campaigns, performance marketing, and targeted media buying to support GFT Technologies’ business objectives across these diverse geographic sectors.About GFT TechnologiesGFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI business transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.Let’s Go Beyond_x.com/gft_techAbout Content Digital Agency (CDA)Content Digital Agency (CDA) is a premier full service digital media agency specializing in cross border digital strategy, content creation, global media execution, performance & programmatic marketing. With deep roots in managing international client portfolios, CDA helps brands connect with audiences worldwide through localized, high performing digital experiences. CDA presence spans across India, Germany and the United Kingdom.

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