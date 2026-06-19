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South Carolina Public Health and Health Services Block Grant (PHHSBG) Public Hearing to Meet Friday, June 26, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
June 19, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Public Hearing and Health Services Block Grant (PHHSBG) will have a public hearing Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at the State of South Carolina Health Campus, Conference Room B111, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page.

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South Carolina Public Health and Health Services Block Grant (PHHSBG) Public Hearing to Meet Friday, June 26, 2026

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