DAVID CLARK LAUNCHES NEW ERA WITH NEW WORCESTER HEADQUARTERS AND NATIONAL BRAND CAMPAIGN

David Clark New Headquarters David Clark Logo "Get in the Green"

New Worcester headquarters and “GET IN THE GREEN™” brand campaign mark the next chapter for iconic aviation and aerospace company David Clark

Our new headquarters gives us a more efficient, collaborative and sustainable space, while preserving everything that has made David Clark successful for nearly a century.” — Richard M. Urella, President and CEO of David Clark Company

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Clark Company, one of America’s most respected aviation and aerospace manufacturers, today announced two significant milestones that mark the next chapter in the company’s 91-year history: the opening of its new Worcester headquarters at 125 Northeast Cutoff and the launch of a new national brand campaign designed to refresh David Clark’s legacy and introduce a new generation of pilots to the company’s premium aviation communications products.

The move to the company’s new headquarters represents a major investment in Worcester, the city David Clark has called home since its founding in 1935. After more than six decades at its Franklin Street location, the company is remaining firmly rooted in Worcester while transitioning to a modern facility designed to improve collaboration, operational efficiency and environmental responsibility while supporting future growth.

As a 100% employee-owned company, David Clark’s investment reflects its long-term commitment to its employees, customers and the Worcester community. Together, the new headquarters and launch of the new “GET IN THE GREEN™” campaign signal a new era for a company that has helped shape aviation and aerospace for nearly a century.

While pilots around the world know David Clark for its iconic green headsets, the company’s contributions extend far beyond aviation communications. In the 1930’s, David Clark pioneered anti-G suits worn by Allied fighter pilots during World War II, developed pressure suits used by high-altitude and supersonic flight pioneers, supported the Gemini and Apollo space programs, and today manufactures the Orion Crew Survival System suits worn by NASA astronauts participating in the Artemis missions.

“This move represents much more than a change of address,” said Richard M. Urella, President and CEO of David Clark Company. “For more than sixty years, our Franklin Street facility has been home to remarkable innovation, extraordinary employees and products that have supported pilots, military personnel and astronauts around the world. Our new headquarters gives us a more efficient, collaborative and sustainable space, while preserving everything that has made David Clark successful for nearly a century. We aren’t just moving equipment; we are carrying our legacy forward into a facility designed for the future.”

The opening of the new headquarters coincides with the launch of “GET IN THE GREEN™,” a new integrated marketing campaign developed by aviation-focused marketing agency AVNAT. Centered around the company’s unmistakable green headset, the campaign is designed to strengthen awareness of David Clark’s premium Active Noise Reduction (ANR) headset lineup, including the DC ONE-X®, DC PRO-X2® and DC JET-X®. David Clark’s line of headsets is for every stage of a pilot’s journey, from passive headsets favored by flight students to the ANR commercial headsets popular with commercial pilots.

“For generations of pilots, the iconic green headset is one of the first symbols of belonging in aviation,” said Chris DeVito, Founder/CEO of AVNAT. “This campaign taps into that emotional connection while showcasing how the brand has evolved for today’s pilots. Our goal is simple: celebrate the legacy, highlight the innovation, and help more aviators discover what David Clark offers today.”

The integrated campaign will include print and digital advertising, social media engagement, aviation media outreach, strategic partnerships and experiential marketing initiatives throughout North America, Central and South America, Canada, and Europe.

With a new headquarters, a renewed brand strategy and a continued commitment to innovation, David Clark is positioning itself for the next generation of aviation and aerospace while remaining firmly rooted in the Worcester community that has been its home since its beginning.

ABOUT DAVID CLARK COMPANY

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, David Clark Company is a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) manufacturer of aviation communication systems, aerospace life-support equipment and specialty engineered products. The company is best known for its iconic aviation headsets and its contributions to military aviation, aerospace exploration and NASA space programs. David Clark products are trusted by pilots, military personnel and aerospace professionals worldwide.

ABOUT AVNAT

AVNAT is a specialized aviation marketing and communications agency serving aviation manufacturers, suppliers, operators, technology companies and aerospace organizations. The agency provides strategic branding, advertising, public relations, content development, digital marketing and business development programs designed specifically for the aviation industry.

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