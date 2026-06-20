Gustin Law Urges Houston Drivers to Watch for Pedestrians, Cyclists, Scooter and E-Bike Riders During the 2026 World Cup

Houston, Texas – As hundreds of thousands of soccer fans descend on Houston for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gustin Law is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert for the surge of pedestrians, cyclists, and electric scooter and e-bike riders moving through the city on match days. NRG Stadium — operating under its tournament name, “Houston Stadium” — is hosting seven World Cup matches, filling the areas around NRG Park, downtown, Midtown, and EaDo with foot and bike traffic before and after every game.

The remaining tournament schedule in Houston includes Netherlands vs. Sweden on Saturday, June 20; Portugal vs. Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23; and Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 26, followed by a Round of 32 match on Monday, June 29 and a Round of 16 match on Saturday, July 4. Officials are directing fans to the METRORail Red Line, which runs directly to NRG Park — a move that will concentrate large crowds crossing streets near rail platforms, park-and-ride lots, and stadium gates.

The warning carries added weight given Houston’s recent safety record. In 2025, 300 people died in traffic crashes on Houston roadways and another 1,516 were seriously injured. Of those killed, 99 were pedestrians and 10 were cyclists — meaning roughly a third of all traffic deaths in the city involved people who were not inside a vehicle. Across Harris County, the toll reached 517 deaths. Statewide, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities have risen sharply in recent years, with about one in five Texas road deaths involving someone walking or biking. The rapid growth of shared and personally owned electric scooters and e-bikes adds a newer layer of risk: these riders travel faster than pedestrians, are often harder for drivers to see, and frequently move between the roadway, bike lanes, and sidewalks — exactly the kind of unpredictable movement that becomes more common in dense, crowded event areas.

“Houston’s streets were already dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists before the World Cup ever arrived,” said Houston personal injury attorney Charlie Gustin of Gustin Law. “Now you’re adding out-of-town visitors who don’t know the roads, a wave of rental scooters and e-bikes, celebratory crowds, alcohol at watch parties, and summer heat that wears everyone down. We want this to be a month Houston remembers for the right reasons — not for a preventable tragedy at a crosswalk.”

Gustin Law notes that the July 4 Round of 16 match is likely to be one of the busiest days of the tournament, falling during Independence Day and the nation’s 250th-anniversary celebrations, with even heavier travel and crowds than a typical match day.

The firm offers the following reminders for the weeks ahead:

For drivers: Build in extra travel time, treat every intersection near the stadium and rail stops as a pedestrian-heavy zone, yield the right of way, give cyclists room when passing, and never drive impaired or distracted. Failure to yield and failure to stay in a single lane were among the leading factors in Houston’s fatal crashes last year.

For pedestrians and cyclists: Cross at marked crosswalks and with the signal, make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street, stay visible after evening matches, and use lights and hand signals when biking. The June 26 match kicks off at 7:00 PM and lets out after dark.

Gustin Law also reminds anyone struck while walking or biking to seek medical attention immediately — even if they feel uninjured — to document the scene, to avoid giving recorded statements to insurers before understanding their rights, and to speak with an attorney before accepting any settlement. Texas law allows injured pedestrians and cyclists to recover compensation for medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering when a driver’s negligence caused the crash.

The Gustin Law Firm PLLC dedicates itself to delivering powerful legal advocacy for people navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our team brings deep experience across a wide range of serious cases, from motor vehicle collisions and commercial truck accidents to wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and premises liability claims. Beyond personal injury and auto accident cases, we also take on complex insurance disputes, with a tenacious focus on securing every dollar of compensation our clients are rightfully owed. When your health, your finances, and your future are on the line, Attorney Charlie Gustin and his team are ready to fight in your corner.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792

https://www.gustin.law/2026/06/watch-out-for-pedestrians-and-cyclists-in-houston-during-the-world-cup/

Press Contact : Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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