Museum Access Announces Season 8: “Salute to America” Celebrating the Nation’s 250th Birthday with 10 New Episodes
GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum Access proudly announces its highly anticipated Season 8, Salute to America, a special 10-episode season commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. This landmark season takes viewers on a captivating journey visiting museums that honor the innovation, resilience, and enduring spirit of America. Public Television stations will begin airing nationwide in July. Check your local listings for dates and times. Streaming launch to follow in Sept.
An educational series at its core, Museum Access engages audiences from grade school students to lifelong learners—all united by the gift of curiosity. Each episode is designed to inform, inspire, and spark discovery by making America’s museums accessible and meaningful for viewers of all ages. With its signature blend of storytelling, access, and discovery, Museum Access continues to connect audiences with the rich cultural tapestry of the United States—one museum at a time.
“Season 8 is a tribute to the American story. As we celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, we highlight museums that preserve our history, celebrate our achievements, and inspire future generations, all from the comfort of your living room," said Leslie Mueller.
From Colonial beginnings to modern-day achievements, Season 8 explores the people, places, and pivotal moments that have shaped our nation. Each episode offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to extraordinary institutions and rare artifacts, bringing history to life in a way only Museum Access can.
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Highlights of the new season include: • A visit to America’s first law school and an 18th-century courthouse, illuminating the foundations of justice and democracy.
• The evolution of flight, from early aviation pioneers to the triumphs of space exploration.
• The majestic Ticonderoga steamboat, a National Historic Landmark with a rich and colorful past.
• Inspiring stories of Olympic champions and a tribute to NASA legend Captain James Lovell.
A breathtaking Gilded Age mansion, showcasing art, architecture and Tiffany Studios.
• A powerful look inside the ‘People’s House: A White House Experience’ in Washington, D.C., exploring the story of American democracy.
• Behind-the-scenes insights into the vital roles of firefighting and law enforcement.
• A special visit to the studio of iconic American illustrator Norman Rockwell, celebrating storytelling through art.
About Leslie Mueller
A lifelong artist and museum lover, Leslie’s award-winning fine art is represented in private and corporate collections worldwide and is included in the United States ‘Art in the Embassies’ program. She is also an award-winning art director and producer. Experienced in front of and behind the camera, Leslie produced D.I.Y. segments for two Lifetime Television shows and created her own award -winning program, ‘Art & Style,’ which aired on CT Cablevision for over 10 years. “I’ve had the opportunity to visit many of the world’s greatest museums. I’ve learned that they open our minds to different cultures as we celebrate the past, present and future”.
Museum Access is distributed by Executive Program Services info@esptv.com. Streaming distribution by Janson Media https://janson.com.
Leslie Mueller
Museum Access
+1 203-661-1023
info@museumaccess.com
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