As AI Threatens Millions of Jobs AICareerDefense.com Launches Personal 12-Month Defense Plans for 15 At-Risk Professions

AI Career Defense Plan For HR Professionals - Mid Career AI Career Defense Plan For Software Developers & Programmers - Late Career AI Career Defense Plan For Administrative Assistants - Early Career

The AI Threat to White-Collar Jobs Is Real – and AICareerDefense.com Just Gave Workers a Way to Fight Back.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The statistics are alarming. The World Economic Forum projects 92 million workers could be displaced by AI by 2030. Meanwhile, 37% of business leaders say they expect to replace human workers with AI by the end of this year alone. For most workers, the question is no longer whether AI is coming for their job – it is when. And yet, the majority of professionals have no structured plan for how to respond.Oxford Hill Partners is changing that with the launch of www.AICareerDefense.com – a first-of-its-kind platform that delivers personalized, 12-Month AI Career Defense Plans to workers across 15 professions, tailored to their career stage and greatest area of concern."WILL AI LIKELY REPLACE MY JOB?" IS THE WRONG QUESTIONMillions of workers are Googling "Will AI replace my job?" every month. What they find are vague think-pieces advising them to "learn AI" or "develop soft skills" – with little guidance on how to actually start. AI Career Defense was built to answer the right question: What, specifically, should I do right now to protect my career?"Professionals in every field are walking around scared, and rightfully so," said Yosi Heber, President of Oxford Hill Partners and creator of AI Career Defense. "But fear without a plan is just paralysis. We give workers a precise, quarter-by-quarter roadmap that shows them exactly what to do over the next 12 months. We don't just tell them to prepare – we walk them through every step."PERSONALIZED PLANS. PRACTICAL STEPS. REAL RESULTSWorkers visit www.AICareerDefense.com , select their profession, career stage, and primary concern – layoff risk, skill obsolescence, income stability, or all of the above – and instantly receive a customized 12-Month AI Career Defense Plan for $19.95. The plan is built around real-world analysis of how AI is reshaping each specific profession and what professionals in that field are already doing to adapt.Each plan delivers actionable guidance on job security in the age of AI: which parts of the role are most exposed, which AI tools to start learning, which courses are worth the time, and how to reposition at work using real examples. Monthly checklists ensure workers always know their next step. A 30-day quick-start guide means they can begin immediately.15 PROFESSIONS. ONE CLEAR ROADMAPAI Career Defense currently serves professionals in 15 fields facing the most significant AI displacement risk:• Administrative Assistants• Bookkeepers / Accountants• Customer Service Representatives• Data Analysts• Financial Analysts• HR Professionals / Recruiters• Lawyers / Legal Professionals• Marketing Professionals• Market Researchers / Research Analysts• Operations Managers• Paralegals / Legal Assistants• Sales Professionals• Software Developers & Programmers• Telemarketers• Writers / Content Creators"Most professionals in these fields are not actively preparing for AI yet," Heber noted. "That is both the problem and the opportunity. The workers who start now – before the disruption peaks – are the ones who will come out ahead."EMPOWERING, NOT JUST WARNINGUnlike the flood of alarming news coverage about AI workforce disruption, AI Career Defense is built to empower. Each plan acknowledges the real risks workers face – while giving them the tools, strategies, resume boosters, and a structured path to not just survive AI automation, but to become more valuable because of it. Professionals who adapt strategically will find their skills in higher demand, not lower. AI career readiness is the defining professional challenge of this decade. AI Career Defense is the structured, affordable, and immediately actionable solution workers have been waiting for.Plans are available now at www.AICareerDefense.com for $19.95.ABOUT OXFORD HILL PARTNERSOxford Hill Partners, LLC is a strategic marketing and business consulting firm focusing on helping organizations – including many Fortune 100 and SMBs – drive increased sales and valuation, identify emerging trends and capitalize on new opportunities. They are the creator of AICareerDefense.com, a platform dedicated to helping professionals navigate AI workforce disruption with clarity and confidence. AI Career Defense offers personalized 12-Month Career Defense Plans for 15 professions, designed to help workers protect their careers, upskill strategically, and stay valuable in the age of AI.

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