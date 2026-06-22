Atlanta Ballet Celebrates Record-Breaking Season and Landmark Anniversaries, Signaling Significant Momentum

Atlanta Ballet's bold, original production of "The Nutcracker" continues to increase in attendance and returns December 5-26, 2026. Photo by Shoccara Marcus. Atlanta Ballet dancers perform in the "Balanchine and Peck" mixed rep show as part of the successful 2025|2026 season. Photo by Kim Kenney. Atlanta Ballet's east coast premiere "Frida" became the best-selling one-weekend May performance in the organization's history at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Photo by Shoccara Marcus.

Continued growth, marquee performances, dancer advancements and major fundraising events top the 2025|2026 performance season

We closed our 2025|2026 season with significant momentum, 10% year-over-year growth in total attendance across all company and Atlanta Ballet 2 performances and four virtual sell-out shows.” — Atlanta Ballet

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta Ballet today announced the culmination of a landmark season defined by record-breaking attendance, transformative fundraising milestones and a deepening commitment to arts education across metro Atlanta. The season marks Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin's 10th anniversary leading the company and the 30th year of the Centre for Dance Education, two milestones that together reflect decades of artistic excellence and community investment.Atlanta Ballet closed its season with significant momentum, recording 10% year-over-year growth in total attendance across all company and Atlanta Ballet 2 performances. The growth was driven by virtual sell-out performances of classical revival "Giselle," the East Coast premiere of "Frida" and family ballet "Snow White," plus the perennial annual holiday hit "The Nutcracker."The season concluded with "Frida," which became the best-selling one-weekend May performance in Atlanta Ballet's history at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This remarkable achievement underscores the company's ability to attract and captivate audiences with bold, original programming."The Nutcracker" continued its tradition of excellence, posting 3% year-over-year attendance growth, while season subscriptions grew 6% year-over-year across the board.Atlanta Ballet 2, the company's pre-professional training ensemble, produced three dancer promotions into the main company this season, bringing the total number of Centre for Dance Education students elevated to the professional company to 19 dancers, a testament to the pipeline of world-class training the Centre provides.The Centre for Dance Education, ranked among the top 10 ballet schools in the country, celebrated its 30th year under the visionary direction of Sharon Story, dean. The anniversary season brought notable growth and recognition:• The Adult Dance Program, including Silver Swans, Dance for Life and the inaugural week-long Adult Dance Intensive held in June 2025, recorded 22% growth, reflecting expanding demand for accessible, high-quality dance programming for older students.• Diane Carroll, Community Partnerships Director, was recognized for her work leading the Centre's community engagement programs with two distinguished honors: the Atlanta Cluster Game Changer Award from the Boys & Girls Club and the 2025 Ebon Dooley Legacy Award, recognizing extraordinary contributions to Atlanta's arts community.• Centre for Dance Education Academy students performed in "Giselle," marking the first time dancers of that age were highlighted in the noted classic.Two special events also attracted record attendance and funds:• The 27th Annual Corps de Ballet Fashion Show & Luncheon was the most successful in the event's history, raising over $450,000 for Atlanta Ballet and the Centre for Dance Education. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended and delivered remarks underscoring the critical importance of removing barriers for children to access arts education.• The Golden Ball — Atlanta Ballet's signature gala — achieved the highest fundraising total in the event's 45-year history, raising over $688,000 for Atlanta Ballet and the Centre for Dance Education. The Golden Ball celebrated over a century of dance education in Atlanta, honoring the company's enduring presence as a cornerstone of the city's cultural and educational landscape.About Atlanta Ballet:Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is the longest continually operating ballet company in the United States. Atlanta Ballet's eclectic repertoire spans ballet history, highlighted by beloved classics, contemporary masterworks and world premieres. After 97 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance. In 1996, Atlanta Ballet opened the Centre for Dance Education, which is dedicated to nurturing dancers of all ages while providing an outlet for adults to express their creativity. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, the Centre is ranked among the top 10 ballet schools in the country and provides high caliber dance classes to almost 1,500 children annually. Atlanta Ballet's roots remain firmly grounded in the Atlanta community and continue to play a vital role in the city's cultural growth and revitalization. For more information, visit www.atlantaballet.com , follow us on Instagram @atlantaballet, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atlantaballet # # #Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Atlanta Ballet, and what makes it unique?Atlanta Ballet is one of the oldest continuously performing ballet companies in the U.S. and the official state ballet of Georgia. Founded in 1929, it has grown from a regional dance company into a nationally recognized institution that blends classical tradition with contemporary innovation and strong community engagement. The company is approaching its 100th anniversary in 2029. The company is known for its diverse repertoire, including full-length classical ballets and contemporary works by internationally recognized choreographers. It is also deeply connected to the Atlanta community through education and community programs that expand access to dance.What is Atlanta Ballet’s mission, and how does it reflect the company’s values as a nonprofit organization?Atlanta Ballet’s mission is “to enrich the community by sharing the power and joy of dance -- by inspiring audiences with the highest caliber of artistic excellence on stage, empowering students through superior dance education, and broadening the reach and impact of dance through active community engagement.” This mission is reflected across the organization through performance, education and outreach. As a nonprofit, Atlanta Ballet prioritizes artistic excellence, accessibility, education and community impact, ensuring that its work extends beyond the stage into meaningful public engagement.What can I expect from Atlanta Ballet’s performances and season?Atlanta Ballet performs primarily at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. Each season includes a mix of classical ballets, contemporary works and world premieres, offering a wide range of artistic styles. The season is structured so different programs rotate throughout the year, allowing audiences to experience both traditional storytelling ballets and more modern choreography. To learn more about the 2026|2027 season, visit the Atlanta Ballet website How can Atlanta Ballet top its latest successful season?Atlanta Ballet's anticipated 2026|2027 season includes two world premieres, "The Nutcracker" (December 5-26, 2026), an adaptation of "The Great Gatsby" (February 13-21, 2027), a new co-production of "Swan Lake" (April 2-4, 2027) with Ballet Met and more. Both subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale.

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