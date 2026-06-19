State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Fatal Crash in Georgetown

Date Posted: Friday, June 19th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Georgetown.

On June 19, 2026, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Old Furnace Road, west of Rementer Road. At the same time, a Toyota Sienna, followed by a Nissan Rogue, was traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road toward the Chevrolet. For reasons currently being investigated, the Chevrolet crossed over the dashed center lane markings and sideswiped the Toyota. Afterwards, the Chevrolet continued eastbound, and the front of the Chevrolet struck the front of the Nissan.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old man from Lincoln, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Toyota’s driver, a 50-year-old Georgetown woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 33-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, was flown by the Delaware State Police Aviation Section to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.