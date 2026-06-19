Guilford County woman faces insurance fraud, related charges for using AI to alter photos

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Uzma Kashi, 41, of 4202 Evangeline Drive, Greensboro, was served with a criminal summons. Kashi was charged with five counts of insurance fraud and five counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Kashi of filing false insurance claims with Amex Assurance between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, 2025. According to the criminal summons, Kashi submitted fraudulent claims, saying that her items were damaged. Kashi is accused of using an artificial intelligence (AI) application to make the items appear to have severe damage as well as pulling images from the internet of damaged items. Kashi sought to obtain $4,876 in settlements.

Kashi was served via criminal summons on June 15. Her first court appearance is set for July 15 at Guilford County District Court in Greensboro.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.