Mecklenburg County man, woman charged with insurance fraud, related charges

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Joshua Wade Bethea, 41, of 5006 Endolwood Road, Charlotte, and Stephanie Marcia Bonitto, 36, 1804 Prospect Drive, Charlotte. Both were charged one count each of insurance fraud, obtaining property under false pretense, and common law uttering. The charges stem from an automobile insurance claim following a car crash involving both individuals.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Beathea of submitting an altered chiropractic invoice to State Farm Insurance Co. for services that were not provided on that date to support the claim. According to the arrest warrant, Bethea fraudulently obtained a $4,500 settlement.

Bonitto is accused of submitting two different altered massage therapy invoices to the insurance company for services that were not provided on the dates listed on the invoices. According to the arrest warrant, Bonitto fraudulently obtained a $9,005 settlement.

Both Bonitto and Beathea were arrested on June 13 and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.