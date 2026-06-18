Nampa Public Library and Idaho Department of Labor hosts Third Annual Hiring and Resource Fair

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 18, 2026

Media Contact: Will.Hoenike@labor.idaho.gov

The Idaho Department of Labor is cohosting a hiring and resource fair with the Nampa Public Library on Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event takes place at the Nampa Public Library located at 215 12th Ave. S.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with many employers to discuss job openings including Autozone Auto Parts, City of Boise, City of Nampa, CS Beef Packers, Gem County, Idaho Air National Guard, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Public Television, Lactalis American Group, Simplot and more.

The positions available range from excavation operators, skilled trade technicians, maintenance technicians, heavy equipment operators, certified nursing assistants, bus drivers, customer service specialists and others.

Community resources attending include Advocates Against Family Violence, Glocal Friend Partner, Icarus Wellness and Recovery, Nampa Family Personal Center, Valley Regional Transit and more.

Businesses are also welcome to attend scheduled sessions from a lineup of employment resource experts from the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Idaho Department of Labor.

For more information, visit the department’s calendar.

To find job search information and interview tips, check out our publications page.

Job search assistance, such as resume or interview help, is also available in person with a workforce consultant. Fill out the department’s customer inquiry form to be connected to a workforce consultant at your nearest local office.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can email Caldwell@labor.idaho.gov.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly work search action for unemployment insurance purposes.

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The Idaho Department of Labor’s employment services programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Labor for SFY26 as part of Wagner-Peyser Act grant (70%) and state/nonfederal funds (30%) totaling $8,737,333.