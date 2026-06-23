Earthshot and Slooh Launch 'Moonshot to Earthshot Quest' at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Earthshot and Slooh collaborate at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22, 2026

Collaboration connects space technology to cleantech solutions with a Fortnite island launch, and live telescope feeds of stars from Project Hail Mary

The Moonshot to Earthshot Quest is a perfect example of how wonder and education can work together. By connecting the technologies, we’re showing young people that the future is already being built.” — Mark Bernstein, Co-Founder of Earthshot

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earthshot , a nonprofit where imagination meets cleantech, and Slooh , the online platform putting the universe in the hands of students one telescope at a time, today announced the launch of the Moonshot to Earthshot Quest — a first-of-its-kind educational collaboration debuting at San Diego Comic-Con (July 22–26) at Booth 5526.From Outer Space to Our BackyardThe Moonshot to Earthshot Quest guides participants through four discovery zones — the ISS, the Sun, the Moon, and Earth satellites — using Slooh's telescopes to capture real images of space technology in action. From solar arrays and multi-layer insulation to water systems and environmental monitoring, participants discover how NASA spinoff technologies are being adapted to tackle climate challenges in energy, water, materials, and agriculture. The Quest culminates in the Earthshot Experience, where students apply what they've learned to solve real-world climate challenges — and walk away with a Technology Toolbelt poster synthesizing their journey.Supercharged! Comic Series Takes Center StageAt the heart of Booth 5526 is the official showcase of Earthshot's acclaimed comic series Supercharged! — a murder mystery, cross-country adventure, and romance featuring Boston inventor Cara Quintana and Kentucky farmer Jack Wilson as they race to deliver a revolutionary sustainable battery to the LA Auto Show. Free copies will be available, and renowned comic artists Jim & Ruth Keegan and legendary cover artist Bill Stout will be on hand to sign copies throughout the event.Live Telescope Feeds from Project Hail Mary's StarsIn a nod to science fiction fans attending Comic-Con, from 10 – noon on each day, we will provide live telescope feeds of Tau Ceti and 40 Eridani A — the real stars featured in the hit novel and film Project Hail Mary — bringing the wonder of the cosmos directly to the convention floor.Bad Gas Parkour Fortnite Island Goes LiveComic-Con will also mark the official launch of Earthshot's Bad Gas Parkour Fortnite Island, a fast-paced obstacle course where players plug zombie oil and gas wells as they race through the course. The island brings Earthshot's cleantech mission directly into one of the world's most popular gaming platforms, making environmental action exciting and accessible for a new generation. Island Code: 7154-3229-8021“Slooh has always believed that looking up at the stars can change how we look at our world,” said Emma Louden, CEO of Slooh. “This collaboration with Earthshot gives students a powerful new way to connect space science with the urgent challenges we face right here on Earth.”Event Details:San Diego Comic-Con 2026Booth 5526July 22–26About EarthshotEarthshot is a nonprofit where imagination meets cleantech, harnessing gaming and comics to show the world that a better future is already being built. Through its Supercharged! comic series, Fortnite gaming experiences, and immersive storytelling, Earthshot inspires the next generation to embrace clean technologies and sustainable solutions.About SloohSlooh puts the universe in the hands of students, one telescope at a time. With a global network of professional telescopes and over 400,000 explorers, Slooh enables students, educators, hobbyists, and researchers to control real telescopes, capture images, and contribute to real science — in just minutes a day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.