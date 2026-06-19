Webotee Brings Amazon Market and Seller Intelligence Into Claude and ChatGPT With a New MCP Connector

Webotee Amazon research data in your own Claude & ChatGPT.

Sellers and agencies can now query brands, sellers, buy-box history and under-competed niches from inside the AI assistant they already use.

Your AI is brilliant, and blind to the marketplace. We built Webotee AI Connect to give it sight: the seller and operator side of Amazon, in the chat you already use.” — Nikola Cosic, founder of Webotee

BELGRADE, SERBIA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Webotee today launched Webotee AI Connect , a connector that brings its Amazon market-intelligence dataset directly into Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP). Sellers, agencies and brand owners can now ask questions about the wider Amazon marketplace — in plain language, inside the AI tools they already work in — and get answers grounded in years of observed marketplace data.The launch comes as MCP — the open standard that lets AI assistants connect to outside data sources — has become widely supported across Claude, ChatGPT and popular developer tools, changing how teams put proprietary data to work inside AI.Most "AI for Amazon" tools connect a seller's own account data to a chatbot. Webotee adds the other half: the external view of the market that no account can see on its own — which sellers actually win the buy box on a listing over time, the cross-seller operator networks behind a brand, where a brand is exposed to unauthorized sellers and MAP breaks, and which sub-categories are under-competed for sourcing."Your AI is brilliant, and blind to the marketplace," said Nikola Cosic, founder of Webotee. "It can reason about anything you paste in, but it can't see who's circling your brand or who really controls a listing. We built Webotee AI Connect to give it that sight — the operator side of Amazon, in the chat you already use. It reads and explains; it doesn't touch your account or place orders."For example, a seller weighing a product can ask, "Who has controlled the buy box on this ASIN over the past two years, and which other brands do those same sellers carry?" and get an answer drawn from observed history without leaving the conversation. Agencies use the connector to flag which of a client's brands are picking up unauthorized sellers; sourcing teams use it to surface sub-categories where seller competition is thin. The differentiator is structural: a cross-seller operator graph that reveals how a small number of professional operators win the buy box across hundreds of distinct brands — a pattern invisible from any single listing.The connector exposes Webotee's dataset as 65 read-only research tools. It is built on a multi-year, daily dataset of US (and UK) Amazon best-sellers and the sellers competing on them, and it answers from pre-collected, observed marketplace data rather than browsing live — so responses are fast, consistent and repeatable. Webotee also offers a free Chrome extension that scores any Amazon or Walmart page and builds a watchlist users can then query through the connector.Webotee AI Connect is available on all paid Webotee plans, from a $29/month entry tier with a 7-day free trial up to plans for agencies and brand owners that add MAP and unauthorized-seller monitoring. It works with Claude (Desktop and Web), ChatGPT (Developer Mode), Cursor, VS Code and other MCP-capable clients, and takes about two minutes to set up: users add one connector URL and sign in with their Webotee account.About WeboteeWebotee is Amazon brand, seller and market-intelligence software for sellers, agencies and brand owners, built by CP Development, a senior engineering team specializing in large-scale data systems. Webotee is independent and not affiliated with Amazon. Learn more at https://www.webotee.com Media contact: [press@webotee.com] · https://www.webotee.com/amazon-product-research-mcp

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