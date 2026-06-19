Public Notice: ADFA Proposes Updates to Design Standards Manual for New Construction and Rehabilitation

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) is proposing updates to its Design Standards Manual for New Construction and Rehabilitation. This manual establishes the design and construction requirements for new construction and rehabilitation projects funded through ADFA’s HOME, National Housing Trust Fund, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs.

ADFA is inviting public comment on the proposed revisions from June 19, 2026 through July 3, 2026.



To submit comments, please email lori.brockway@arkansas.gov no later than July 3, 2026.

We welcome your comments and feedback as ADFA works to ensure these standards continue to support the development of safe, durable, and well-constructed affordable housing across Arkansas.

Thank you.