The Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) is proposing updates to its Design Standards Manual for New Construction and Rehabilitation. This manual establishes the design and construction requirements for new construction and rehabilitation projects funded through ADFA’s HOME, National Housing Trust Fund, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs.
ADFA is inviting public comment on the proposed revisions from June 19, 2026 through July 3, 2026.
We welcome your comments and feedback as ADFA works to ensure these standards continue to support the development of safe, durable, and well-constructed affordable housing across Arkansas.
Thank you.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Public Notice: ADFA Proposes Updates to Design Standards Manual for New Construction and Rehabilitation
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.