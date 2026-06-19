Harper Library in Southport Closes Early Friday, June 19

PUBLIC NOTICE

Due to a power outage affecting the Southport area, the Harper Library at 109 W. Moore St. in Southport is closing early to the public for the remainder of Friday, June 19.

Harper Library plans to open as usual on Saturday, June 20 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Brunswick County will share any changes to the branch’s operations should they become necessary.

All other Brunswick County branch library locations will continue to operate on normal schedules Friday.

Learn more about the Brunswick County Library at brunswickcountync.gov/library.

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