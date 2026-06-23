Four Directors Re-Elected to Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors

Customer-owners select Clark, Fogleman, Hill and Hopper for another four-year term

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farm Credit Mid-America has announced the results of its recent Board of Directors and 2027 Nominating Committee elections, with customer-owners with voting stock selecting four directors to represent Arkansas/Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.The following directors have been re-elected to the Board of Directors for a four-year term: Franklin A. Fogleman, Jr. of Marion, Arkansas Stephanie Hopper of Macy, Indiana Todd Clark of Lexington, Kentucky Lowell Hill of DeGraff, OhioFogleman is a sixth-generation farmer producing corn, rice and soybeans on land his family has farmed since 1849. Hopper’s fourth-generation, family operation raises corn, soybeans, wheat and hay and includes a contract swine business, as well as a cow/calf herd and direct-to-consumer beef sales. Clark’s diversified operation produces cattle and hay and offers equine services, custom pasture maintenance and short-term rentals for local agricultural events. Hill raises corn, soybeans and hay on approximately 1,500 acres of owned and rented land.Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors is comprised of 15 stockholder-elected positions and two board-appointed outside directors. The board represents the communities and farms that Farm Credit Mid-America supports through its products and services and influences important decisions that determine the cooperative’s direction and growth.Thoughtful planning and disciplined decisions by Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors and leadership have positioned the cooperative to deliver strong results and continue fulfilling its purpose amid a challenging agricultural economy.In 2025, Farm Credit Mid-America grew owned and managed earning assets 11% through existing and new customers, achieved record net income of $600 million and maintained a strong capital position of 14.8%. As a result, the Board of Directors approved to return a record $280 million cash patronage to eligible customer-owners in March 2026.As weather conditions, commodity prices and customer profitability continue to vary across its six-state territory, Farm Credit Mid-America remains focused on providing dependable access to capital, trusted guidance and long-term support for rural communities and agriculture.Customer-owners also elected the following individuals to serve on the 2027 Nominating Committee, which is responsible for selecting candidates for the cooperative’s 2027 elections.Arkansas/Missouri Corbin Brown, Wynne Heath Donner, Manila Mark Fincher, Dyess Travis Senter II, Osceola Chris Wood, Hickory RidgeIndiana Dan Arnholt, Columbus A.J. Booher, West Lafayette Katharine Burger, Cedar Grove Scott Maple, Kokomo Brian Wise, CarmelKentucky Steven Bach, Mount Sterling Caleb Brown, Princeton Chris Mitchell, Flemingsburg Alice Maze Porter, Hillsboro Aaron Tucker, CalhounOhio Greg Corocran, Chillicothe Luke Durbin, Coshocton Beth Ellis, Sabina Lisa Peterson, Sabina Jeff Wuebker, VersaillesTennessee Andy Davis, Sparta Heather Hardy, Brownsville Willis Jepson, Orlinda Nick Patterson, Red Boiling Springs Ben Sanders, ColumbiaFor more information about Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors or to learn how to become a candidate, visit fcma.com/company/directors.

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