Four Directors Re-Elected to Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors
Customer-owners select Clark, Fogleman, Hill and Hopper for another four-year termLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Credit Mid-America has announced the results of its recent Board of Directors and 2027 Nominating Committee elections, with customer-owners with voting stock selecting four directors to represent Arkansas/Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
The following directors have been re-elected to the Board of Directors for a four-year term:
Franklin A. Fogleman, Jr. of Marion, Arkansas
Stephanie Hopper of Macy, Indiana
Todd Clark of Lexington, Kentucky
Lowell Hill of DeGraff, Ohio
Fogleman is a sixth-generation farmer producing corn, rice and soybeans on land his family has farmed since 1849. Hopper’s fourth-generation, family operation raises corn, soybeans, wheat and hay and includes a contract swine business, as well as a cow/calf herd and direct-to-consumer beef sales. Clark’s diversified operation produces cattle and hay and offers equine services, custom pasture maintenance and short-term rentals for local agricultural events. Hill raises corn, soybeans and hay on approximately 1,500 acres of owned and rented land.
Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors is comprised of 15 stockholder-elected positions and two board-appointed outside directors. The board represents the communities and farms that Farm Credit Mid-America supports through its products and services and influences important decisions that determine the cooperative’s direction and growth.
Thoughtful planning and disciplined decisions by Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors and leadership have positioned the cooperative to deliver strong results and continue fulfilling its purpose amid a challenging agricultural economy.
In 2025, Farm Credit Mid-America grew owned and managed earning assets 11% through existing and new customers, achieved record net income of $600 million and maintained a strong capital position of 14.8%. As a result, the Board of Directors approved to return a record $280 million cash patronage to eligible customer-owners in March 2026.
As weather conditions, commodity prices and customer profitability continue to vary across its six-state territory, Farm Credit Mid-America remains focused on providing dependable access to capital, trusted guidance and long-term support for rural communities and agriculture.
Customer-owners also elected the following individuals to serve on the 2027 Nominating Committee, which is responsible for selecting candidates for the cooperative’s 2027 elections.
Arkansas/Missouri
Corbin Brown, Wynne
Heath Donner, Manila
Mark Fincher, Dyess
Travis Senter II, Osceola
Chris Wood, Hickory Ridge
Indiana
Dan Arnholt, Columbus
A.J. Booher, West Lafayette
Katharine Burger, Cedar Grove
Scott Maple, Kokomo
Brian Wise, Carmel
Kentucky
Steven Bach, Mount Sterling
Caleb Brown, Princeton
Chris Mitchell, Flemingsburg
Alice Maze Porter, Hillsboro
Aaron Tucker, Calhoun
Ohio
Greg Corocran, Chillicothe
Luke Durbin, Coshocton
Beth Ellis, Sabina
Lisa Peterson, Sabina
Jeff Wuebker, Versailles
Tennessee
Andy Davis, Sparta
Heather Hardy, Brownsville
Willis Jepson, Orlinda
Nick Patterson, Red Boiling Springs
Ben Sanders, Columbia
For more information about Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors or to learn how to become a candidate, visit fcma.com/company/directors.
Charissa O'Daniel
Farm Credit Mid-America
+1 502-299-2093
email us here
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