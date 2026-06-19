Baltimore Banner Exposes Maryland Republicans Who Keep Hiring A Felon Who Stole From Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Yesterday, the Baltimore Banner exposed the Maryland House Republican Caucus Committee, and Maryland Republican candidates like Councilman Nino Mangione, Baltimore County Executive candidate Patrick Dyer, State Senate candidate Kevin Ford, and Carroll County School Board member Greg Malveaux, for paying a convicted felon who scammed over 7,800 people out of half a million dollars and went to prison from 2020-22.

“It’s disgusting to see Maryland Republicans continue to give their donations from hard-working Marylanders to a crook who scammed a half million from over 7,800 people,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “A corrupt political operative who took advantage of Marylanders should not be in Maryland politics.”

A Maryland political operative known in GOP circles nationwide — and who went to prison from 2020-22 for scamming donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars — is back in the political consulting business.

Kelley Rogers pleaded guilty to wire fraud after raising money for conservative PACs but kept the donations for himself, friends.

Rogers was ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution to more than 7,800 victims and is required to notify “current and future clients” of his conviction.

Campaign finance records show the Maryland House Republican Caucus Committee, the official fundraising arm for Republican state delegates, paid Campaign Communications $6,000 in November 2022, 2 1/2 months after Rogers walked out of prison.

In total, the company has made more than $153,500 by consulting on multiple Republican campaigns, including those for Baltimore County Executive candidate Patrick Dyer, State Senate candidate Kevin Ford and Carroll County School Board member Greg Malveaux, according to a Banner analysis of campaign finance data.