Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Conservation Easement Agreement with Bon Secours to Preserve 32 Acres in Marriottsville

The forest protection easement includes a 32-acre area situated in two parcels in the southeast corner of the 310-acre Bon Secours property. The purpose of the easement is to identify, preserve and protect in perpetuity existing high quality forest by restricting the use of the Forested Protection Easement Area. This agreement will protect about 10% of the 310-acre Bon Secours site.

The Sisters of Bon Secours, a health care ministry with locations globally, acquired their Marriottsville site in 1962. This site eventually became the Marriottsville Spiritual Center that offered a gathering place for on-going educational programs, retreats, conferences, spiritual renewal workshops, health-related programs and more.

"Our prayer is that the forestry easement will provide healing, comfort and renewal not only for the species that call this forest home but also for current and future generations seeking the solace and healing that nature provides," said Sr. Elaine Davia, US Area Leader, Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours.

The Easement Property adjoins two existing protected properties. One has an agricultural easement and the other has a conservation easement already held by the Howard County Conservancy. The parcel with the agricultural easement is mostly forested. As the “Grantor,” Bon Secours grants the easement area to the Conservancy (as “Grantee”) to be held in perpetuity. Bon Secours agrees to conserve the easement area pursuant to a Forest Stewardship Plan that will be developed subject to Conservancy review and approval. The plan is to include:

An inventory of any physical and natural features of the Property (including wetlands, streams, water bodies, roads, trails, public use areas, special plant and wildlife habitats, rare or unique species and communities, and other environmentally sensitive features) including any features identified in the Forest Protection Easement; A vegetation map and possibly a soils map and topographic map; An access plan for the Property; Erosion control measures , specifically addressing water bodies and Wetland areas; and Management strategies for sensitive habitats such as riparian areas (including the need to leave cover over water bodies and plans for the control or removal of invasive and exotic species and dead, diseased, or infested trees), rare, endangered or threatened species habitat, steep slopes, and the features identified in the aforementioned inventory. A list of Best Forest Management Practices and Forest Conservation Manual guidelines and requirements.

“This agreement with Bon Secours is a wonderful example of our mission in action: first, it allows the Conservancy to protect a large swath of environmentally important land; second, the promotion and public nature of this agreement educates the community about the critical opportunities for preservation available through conservation easement agreements,” said Andrea LeWinter, President of the Howard County Conservancy’s Board of Directors.” “We hope this unique partnership encourages other property owners in Howard County to think “outside the box” and consider the enormous benefits conservation easement agreements offer to our community, our world, and our legacy.”

This is the 4th easement concluded under the County’s “Non-Profit Purchased Conservation Easement” Program in as many years, all under Ball’s term. Today’s conservation agreement brings the total amount of acres conserved to 112. Last year, 10 acres were preserved at Watermont Swim Club in Elkridge. In 2024, 8 acres of land were preserved at the North St. Johns Swim and Tennis Club in Ellicott City. And in 2023, 62 acres of land behind the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in Elkridge were conserved through the program.

“The environmental value of this conservation area can not be overstated,” said Meg Boyd, Executive Director of the Howard County Conservancy. “Fragmentation of forests has a huge impact on biodiversity, and this easement today adds another block of permanent preservation for generations to come.”

Since becoming County Executive in 2018, Ball has taken significant measures to advance Howard County’s conservation efforts. In 2019, he modernized the County’s Forest Conservation Act, making it one of the strongest in the state.

That same year, Howard County received the coveted “Bee City” designation by Bee City USA, making Howard County of the first in the nation to attain the recognition. Being a “Bee City” means supporting pollinators, protecting biodiversity and habitats and encouraging healthier ecosystems. As of 2025, more than144 acres, of both private and public land, have been registered as pollinator habitat.

One of the County’s most popular campaigns is the “Trees for Bees” program, launched in 2022. Since then, the County has given away more than 7,000 trees through that program to county residents to enlist their help in restoring pollinator habitat.

Tree planting has grown tremendously under Ball’s administration. Since 2019, more than 160,000 trees have been planted across the County. This is the highest of any other eight-year period for any county in Maryland’s history.

In order to protect the great number of trees being planted, Ball, along with the Howard County Department of Recreation in Parks, launched the transformational “Tree Savers” program in 2024. The goal of this program is to educate and empower residents to help protect existing native trees from detrimental vines. To date, the program has managed 44 invasive species projects to help strengthen more than 207 acres of forested lands.

Ball has set an ambitious goal to reach 50% tree canopy cover countywide by 2030.