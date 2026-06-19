This Father’s Day, Governor Newsom celebrates 1,905% growth in California fathers taking bonding leave to care for newborns

Stories like these help bring the numbers to life. Each claim represents a father who feels supported and able to be there for the moments that matter most.

“Paid Family Leave gives fathers the opportunity to be present for some of the earliest and most meaningful moments in their children’s lives,” said Stewart Knox, Secretary of the Labor & Workforce Development Agency. “When we make it easier for workers to care for their families, we strengthen the wellbeing of everyone who keeps our state moving.”

The Golden State has recently reached new milestones in parents accessing bonding time. In 2025, there were more than 482,000 applications – the highest in program history. In 2004, just 18% of bonding leave applications came from men. Two decades later, 51% of bonding leave applications came from men.

From FY 2023-24 to FY 2024-25 there was a 6% increase in the number of fathers choosing to take bonding leave, reflecting a shift in how families are choosing to use PFL benefits. New parents can use benefits all at once or spread out over a 12-month period.

“For more than 20 years, Paid Family Leave has helped workers put family first,” said Nancy Farias, Director of EDD. “As demand for the program continues to grow, including more fathers, we’re making it easier to understand, access, and manage claims online so more Californians can get the support they need, when they need it most.”

Making it easier for Californians to bond with their child

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the state has made key efficiencies to increase access bonding time:

Visit Paid Family Leave for Fathers and apply online today.

California’s leadership in supporting men and boys

The growing number of fathers taking bonding leave reflects California’s broader efforts to support men and boys at every stage of life, from early childhood and mental health services to workforce training, mentorship, and career pathways.

California is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that offer PFL. Parents in households where men take PFL are more likely to report positive signs of mental and physical health. There is also reduced risk for infant and child mortality in homes where fathers take bonding time, helping save lives.

Building on Governor Newsom’s executive order, California has made nation leading investments into men and boys by expanding mentorship and service opportunities and creating stronger pathways into high-demand careers, empowering young men into good jobs and a strong sense of purpose: